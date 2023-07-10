Texas to Begin Installing Buoy Barrier in Rio Grande to Deter Illegal Immigrants

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that it would begin installing a new floating barrier on the Rio Grande to deter illegal immigrants from trying to cross into the United States.

According to the Associated Press, large orange buoys were brought to the border city of Eagle Pass. Lt. Chris Olivarez, a Texas DPS spokesperson, told the outlet that it could take up to two weeks to install the buoys.

New marine barrier installation on the Rio Grande begins today.



Texas DPS is overseeing the project in Eagle Pass.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/nHrTqUG7Fi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2023

Once the buoys are installed, the parts above water will cover 1,000 ft of the middle of the Rio Grande with anchors in the riverbed, AP noted.

“We always look to employ whatever strategies will be effective in securing the border,” GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reportedly said of the tactic last month.

Steven McCraw, Texas DPS director, said at the press conference: “Anytime they get in that water [Rio Grande], it’s a risk to the migrants. This is the deterrent from even coming in the water.”

NewsNation reported that a lawsuit was filed as soon as the buoys arrived in Eagle Pass. Reportedly, the lawsuit claims that Abbott does not have the authority to install them.

“We will see you in court,” Abbott tweeted in response. “Texas has a constitutional right to secure our border.”

"Abbott sued over plan to deploy buoys in the Rio Grande."



We will see you in court.



And don't think the Travis Co. Court will be the end of it.



This is going to the Supreme Court.



Texas has a constitutional right to secure our border. https://t.co/1qg7tsrfI6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 8, 2023

Last week, Townhall reported how four people, including a baby, died trying to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.