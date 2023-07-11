Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate
New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch'
Kirby Amplifies the U.S. Weapons Stockpile Shortage
Why Some Liberal Media Outlets Are Not Happy With Joe Biden Right Now
New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas
How a 'Disinformation' Author Responded After Caught Spreading Disinformation
BLM Activist Who Became Mayor in Georgia Is Arrested
The Reason Why One Liberal Outlet Does Not Want People Using Ring Cameras
Efforts to Shut Down Professor's Research on Gender Dysphoria Completely Backfire
Anti-Parental Rights New Hampshire Democrats Are a Loony Bunch
Georgia Democrat Announces She's Switching to GOP
Some Like It Hot – Others Like It Cold
Appeals Court Allows Tennessee Ban on Trans Procedures for Kids to Be Enforced
Media Starts to Discover: Maybe This Joe Biden Character Isn't Such a Good...
Tipsheet

New Report Shows Interesting Trend at Brown University

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Nearly 40 percent of Brown University students say they “do not identify as straight,” according to a report from the school’s student newspaper. 

The Brown Daily Herald reported that 38 percent of students do not identify as straight and identify as homosexual, bisexual, queer, pansexual, or other. This is five times over the national rate. In 2010, 14 percent of respondents in the school’s poll said they were not straight (via  The Brown Daily Herald):

Since Fall 2010, Brown’s LGBTQ+ population has expanded considerably. The gay or lesbian population has increased by 26% and the percentage of students identifying as bisexual has increased by 232%. Students identifying as other sexual orientations within the LGBTQ+ community have increased by 793%.

Since 2010, the range of LGBTQ+ identifications students are able to self-report on the Herald’s semesterly poll has expanded. In Spring 2022, The Herald expanded its options for describing sexual orientation to better represent the Brown community, including  “Queer,” “Pansexual,” “Asexual” and “Questioning/Unsure” as options.

Notably, of those who self-identified as LGBTQ+, only 22.9% of students described themselves as gay or lesbian in the Herald Spring 2023 poll, down from 46% in Fall 2010. Bisexual was the most common answer among LGBTQ+ respondents with 53.7% of LGBTQ+ responses. 

Students were also more likely to identify with a more diverse range of sexual orientations besides homosexual and bisexual in recent years.

“Queer people haven’t been able to be open in their identifications for that long,” a student named Josephine Kovecses told the outlet. “So it’s exciting that the numbers are growing and that queer people are able to be open in particular at Brown.”

Recommended

New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich

According to the New York Post, in fall 2022, Brown had an undergraduate enrollment of 7,222 students and 3,515 in its graduate and medical programs.

Last year, a study conducted by the UCLA’s Williams Institute claims that 0.5 percent of all American adults, 1.3 million people, and about 300,000 youth 13 to 17 years old identify as transgender. This means the individual “identifies” with a different gender than the sex they were assigned at birth, which Townhall covered.

In addition, irreversible, experimental transgender surgeries and treatments are being sought after by children as young as age 11, which Townhall also reported.

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich
New Report on SCOTUS Would Have Liberals Screaming If It Were Justice Thomas Spencer Brown
Georgia Democrat Announces She's Switching to GOP Madeline Leesman
Media Starts to Discover: Maybe This Joe Biden Character Isn't Such a Good Guy After All Guy Benson
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
What Trump's Legal Team Just Filed Might Not Please Special Counsel Jack Smith Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Plan Released to Scrap the FBI and 'Start From Scratch' Katie Pavlich