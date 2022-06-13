New Study Estimates 1.6 Million in the United States Identify as Transgender

A study published Friday estimates that approximately 1.64 million people over age 13 in the United States are “transgender.”

Reuters reported that the study done by researchers at UCLA’s Williams Institute claims that 0.5 percent of all American adults, 1.3 million people, and about 300,000 youth 13 to 17 years old identify as transgender. This means the individual “identifies” with a different gender than the sex they were assigned at birth.

The executive summary from the study says that there are more "transgender women" than "transgender men." There are over 300,000 people who are "gender nonconforming."

Over 1.6 million adults (ages 18 and older) and youth (ages 13 to 17) identify as transgender in the United States, or 0.6% of those ages 13 and older.

Among U.S. adults, 0.5% (about 1.3 million adults) identify as transgender. Among youth ages 13 to 17 in the U.S., 1.4% (about 300,000 youth) identify as transgender.

Of the 1.3 million adults who identify as transgender, 38.5% (515,200) are transgender women, 35.9% (480,000) are transgender men, and 25.6% (341,800) reported they are gender nonconforming.

Research shows transgender individuals are younger on average than the U.S. population. We find that youth ages 13 to 17 are significantly more likely to identify as transgender (1.4%) than adults ages 65 or older (0.3%).

"This report shows trans people live everywhere and their needs and concerns need to be listened to and be addressed in the public policy landscape," Jody L. Herman, one of the study's authors, told Reuters.

The researchers collected data between 2017 and 2020 from two different surveys carried out by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On “Transgender Day of Visibility” in March, Townhall covered how two Biden administration agencies released guidance promoting “gender-affirming” health care for minors. This includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy treatments and sex reassignment surgery.

One document released by the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs claimed that “gender-affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being” for children and adolescents.

A parallel document released by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Child Traumatic Stress Network claimed that providing “gender-affirming” treatment to kids is “neither child maltreatment nor malpractice.”

Townhall reported this week how a Texas judge temporarily stopped investigations into the parents of transgender minors for child abuse. The investigations were launched under Gov. Greg Abbott following a non-binding opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In an interview with Townhall in March, Paxton said that the Texas Family Code prohibits this type of treatment on minors.

"When performed on children, these procedures are 'abuse' under Texas law. They're illegal. And family courts, family-law government agencies, and the like must do their part to stop it," Paxton said.

Shortly after the investigations were launched, a Texas children’s hospital paused hormone therapy treatments for children. A spokesperson for the hospital told local news outlet KHOU that “this step was taken to safeguard our healthcare professionals and impacted families from potential criminal legal ramifications.”