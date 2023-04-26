Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again
Tipsheet

Republican Governor Signs Permitless Concealed Carry Bill Into Law

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 26, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, signed a bill into law this week allowing permitless concealed carry in the state. 

According to KETV, the 26 co-sponsors of the bill, L.B. 77, appeared at a signing ceremony with the governors and the bill’s introducer, state Sen. Tom Brewer. Going forward, state residents 21 and older who can legally possess a gun can conceal carry without paying for a permit or taking a gun safety class. 

“Signing LB77 upholds the promise I made to voters to protect our constitutional rights and promote commonsense, conservative values,” Pillen wrote of the legislation on Twitter. “I appreciate the work of those senators who supported this legislation, and particularly that of Sen. Brewer who led and carried LB77 to the end.”

“This bill sends the message that Nebraska’s a state that supports the Second Amendment and the rights of Nebraskans to defend themselves,” the governor said at the bill signing.

Townhall covered this month that Nebraska lawmakers approved the legislation after opponents filibustered for over 14 hours over three rounds of debate. The bill was opposed primarily by lawmakers based on Omaha and Lincoln, where the majority of gun violence in the state takes place. 

The bill will take effect in September, making Nebraska the latest state to enact this kind of legislation. Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed permitless concealed carry legislation into law after DeSantis said that he has “always supported” this kind of legislation protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights. 


