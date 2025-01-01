Trump's Border Czar Has a Warning for Migrant Caravans Hoping to Reach US Before Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, issued a warning to migrants thinking about making the trek to the U.S.-Mexico border before the inauguration: stay home.

The message comes as several caravans of migrants are traveling north from Mexico’s southernmost point. And while huge groups are unlikely to reach the border, "smaller segments of those caravans have arrived in Eagle Pass, Texas, before Trump takes office," NewsNation reports.

“They need to hear, they need to understand, ‘Do not sell everything you own to give it to the criminal cartels to be smuggled into the United States because you’re not going to stay,’” Homan said on NewsNation, cautioning that the incoming Trump administration is ending catch and release.

“Stay in your homeland,” Homan added. “Be safe. Crossing into this country illegally is very dangerous.”

Homan said that a record number of migrants have died attempting to cross into the United States and that a record number of Americans are dying from fentanyl. Homan blamed both the migrant and American deaths on the Biden administration and its approach to the border. Texas Department of Public Safety officers encountered two unaccompanied girls who were abandoned by a smuggler in Eagle Pass before the smuggler fled back to Mexico. Texas DPS said that the girls were ages 5 and 9 and were from El Salvador. Both children had a note that included an address and phone number. While Homan wants migrants to remain safe, he told NewsNation that many are ignoring warnings in an attempt to get family members across the border before Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Homan’s warnings come at Mexico government officials announced they would open 25 detention centers for immigrants who were sent back across the border once they were detained by U.S. immigration officials. (NewsNation)

The border czar has been clear that Trump's mass deportation operation will begin on Day One, focusing first on national security and public safety threats.