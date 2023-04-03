DeSantis Signs Permitless Concealed Carry Into Law

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed permitless concealed carry legislation into law, making Florida the 26th state to allow permitless carry of firearms.

According to Fox News, the law allows eligible citizens 21 years and old without asking the government for a permit and without paying a fee.

In a statement to Fox News, the National Rifle Association (NRA) applauded the decision.

“This NRA-spearheaded initiative empowers Floridians to exercise their Second Amendment rights without undue bureaucratic barriers, affirming the fundamental right to self-defense," NRA-ILA Interim Executive Director Randy Kozuch told Fox News in a statement. "We thank Gov. DeSantis for his support of self-defense and Second Amendment laws and for prioritizing the safety and security of Florida residents.”

Last week, Florida lawmakers passed the legislation and sent it to DeSantis’ desk.

Under current law, people who seek a concealed carry permit in the Sunshine State are required to get licenses from the state and complete requirements to obtain the license, according to NBC News. The new measure would scrap the requirements, which include “an extra layer of background checks, licensing and firearms training.” People who are not permitted from buying or carrying guns under current Florida law would still be prohibited from doing so.

In December, the Tampa Bay Times reported that DeSantis said he “always supported” this type of legislation protecting Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“Basically, this was something that I’ve always supported,” DeSantis reportedly said. “The last two years, it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership. But we’ve been talking about it, and he’s [House Speaker Paul Renner] pledged publicly that’s moving forward, and it’ll be something that will be done in the regular session.”

Townhall reported in January that Renner announced the legislation.

#TheFloridaWay respects Floridians' right to bear arms. HB 543 ensures that those who are eligible to own a gun do not need additional permission from the government to carry it. pic.twitter.com/7aYv1J00cd — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) January 30, 2023

“Florida led the nation in allowing for concealed carry, and that extends today as we remove the government permission slip to exercise a constitutional right,” Renner said earlier this year. “We need to make sure that we put guns in the hands of the good men and women, the law-abiding men and women, who have a right to defend themselves and defend others.”