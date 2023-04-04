Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
Tipsheet

Manhattan DA Office Scrubs Staff From Website

Madeline Leesman
April 04, 2023
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As former President Donald Trump traveled to Lower Manhattan to be arraigned on Tuesday, reports broke that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office scrubbed portions of its website, specifically to remove the names and affiliations of those who work in the office.

According to Fox News, in what used to be the DA’s “Meet Our Team” section of the website, a “not found” page appears. The same reportedly goes for another section that also shows each member's previous experience.

Fox noted that the webpage used to list the office’s 15 team members, including Chief Assistant District Attorney Meg Reiss.

According to the Post Millennial, Reiss joined Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office in January 2022. She has long advocated for Critical Race Theory (CRT) ideology to be embedded into the criminal justice system, as well as many “soft-on-crime” reforms. Reportedly, Reiss, as well as another staffer, Chief of Staff Jordan Stockdale, removed their Twitter accounts after it was uncovered that they liked tweets saying that Trump should be impeached and prevented from taking office again. As Townhall covered, Trump is running for president again in 2024.

Ahead of Trump’s day in court, he shared on his platform, Truth Social, that it seemed “surreal” that he would be arrested. 

As Townhall covered, Trump was formally arraigned in the case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. The charges surround “hush money” payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump entered a “not guilty” plea on all charges.

