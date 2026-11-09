Why John Thune Is Annoyed With Marsha Blackburn Right Now

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is her state's governor-elect. She can choose her replacement to finish her term in the Senate. A couple of solid names are being tossed around, including Rep. Tim Burchett. He has a shot. It’s up to her, but Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is reportedly not pleased with the selection, so much that he might be working to block the appointment (via Just the News):

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🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Tim Burchett just FIRED BACK at John Thune reportedly trying to BLOCK his appointment to the US Senate by Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn (TN), per @toddstarnes "I LOVE the fact that he's not for me!" 🔥🔥 Burchett says a prominent media figure told him Thune "had sent the word out that he does not want me, because I would not do what leadership told me to do." His response: "You know what? You're EXACTLY RIGHT." "The big boys are not for me. The big, big players in the party, the one or two that pull a lot of the strings, that write the big checks, they're not for me. They've never been for me. They're always for me the day after the election." Keep being FOR THE PEOPLE, @timburchett Burchett has said he'll just run for the seat anyway if he's not appointed. NOTE: This is NOT Blackburn giving indication as to who she'd appoint. It's ENTIRELY up to her — her Senate seat, and her governorship! Hopefully she goes with Burchett, he's a good man 🙏🏻 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

JUST IN: Sources tell me that John Thune is actively campaigning to stop Marsha Blackburn from naming Rep. Tim Burchett as her replacement in the U.S. Senate. Thune does not want Burchett anywhere near the Senate chamber. And that's what makes Burchett the perfect choice! @timburchett — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 9, 2026

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., is reportedly eyeing Sen. Marsha Blackburn's, R-Tenn., seat in the upper chamber and is excited that Senate Majority Leader John Thune reportedly opposes him for the post. […] "I think I've got a good shot at it, I think it's totally up to her," Burchett said on Fox News. In a separate interview with radio host Todd Starnes, Burchett said he had been told that Thune was working to keep him from receiving the appointment. "I had an off-the-record conversation with a fairly prominent member of the media that said Thune had sent the word out that he does not want me because I would not be - I would not do - what leadership told me to do type thing," Burchett said. "And I said, you know what, you're exactly right."

Thune doesn’t like it — that’s good enough for me. We’ll need fighters in the Senate for the next two years, and Burchett fits the mold. Mr. Thune certainly doesn't have those qualities.

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