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Hakeem Jeffries Noticed Something About the DSA Supporters Who Don't Want Him to Be House Speaker

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 4:00 PM
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Hakeem Jeffries Noticed Something About the DSA Supporters Who Don't Want Him to Be House Speaker
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is hilarious. Back when Claire Valdez won her primary race in New York, ousting Democrat Antonio Reynoso, her very white crowd of supporters chanted "You're next" when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on screen. As Townhall noted at the time, the crowd was pretty lily-white, and by the Democrats' own standards, that makes them racist.

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Now Jeffries is coming to the realization that the DSA not only lacks diversity, but they're pretty darned racist and they've got their sights set on his political career:

Here's more:

Earlier this year, as a picture of Jeffries flashed on the screen at the primary victory party for Rep.-elect Claire Valdez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, the crowd chanted, “You’re next!”

“It was very interesting to me, as observed by others,” Jeffries told CNN, “that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd.”

Jeffries pays attention to loyalty and trust. He values those who didn’t start paying attention to him when he was already en route to being a big deal. He is deferential to elders in politics, especially in the Congressional Black Caucus, and after growing up working class and representing one of the poorer and most Black districts in the country, he dismisses those he sees as newcomers to the cause.

He took a different approach to the incoming members themselves, working with even the socialists who blasted him in their campaigns over the summer and fall.

Have fun, Hakeem.

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Imagine the fun we'll have in the Democrat gulags with our X followers and friends.

And they're vicious. History has shown us that.

It's adorable if they think this matters.

The infighting will be great, and it'll show voters that Democrats are beholden to radical socialists and do not care about affordability.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES
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