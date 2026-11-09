President Trump and Dana White Just Gave Us an Update on the Iran War

Further escalated military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran is improbable, President Donald Trump announced in a last-minute announcement in the White House briefing room on Monday.

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“At this point, taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing — but we're locked and loaded ready to go for any reason,” he said, after meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani this afternoon.

"Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We're just keeping it the status quo,” the president added.

.@POTUS: "Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We're just keeping it the status quo... I don't guarantee anything, but if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded." https://t.co/MZShGHTYUt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2026

"We want to make sure it's a long-term solution, not just a short-term. They'll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that's a long-term,” he later added.

In a Truth Social post moments before the briefing, he said that there is a “positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict.” He specifically noted that Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the nations that “prefer the status quo.”

TRUMP on TRUTH SOCIAL: Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is “locked and loaded” and ready to go. At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely…We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected. @townhallcom — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) November 9, 2026

The decision comes as Republicans were wiped out in key races nationwide last week, as the president argues that gas prices from the Iran conflict could have played a role in how Americans voted.

UFC President Dana White was also at the briefing on Monday, after the president put out a post over the weekend joking that he would be the next press secretary.

Dana White is here in White House press briefing room with us https://t.co/qJdlkDW2qt — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 9, 2026

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