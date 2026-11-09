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President Trump and Dana White Just Gave Us an Update on the Iran War

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 09, 2026 5:05 PM
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President Trump and Dana White Just Gave Us an Update on the Iran War
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Further escalated military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran is improbable, President Donald Trump announced in a last-minute announcement in the White House briefing room on Monday.

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“At this point, taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing — but we're locked and loaded ready to go for any reason,” he said, after meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani this afternoon.

"Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We're just keeping it the status quo,” the president added.

"We want to make sure it's a long-term solution, not just a short-term. They'll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that's a long-term,” he later added.

In a Truth Social post moments before the briefing, he said that there is a “positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict.” He specifically noted that Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the nations that “prefer the status quo.”

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The decision comes as Republicans were wiped out in key races nationwide last week, as the president argues that gas prices from the Iran conflict could have played a role in how Americans voted.

UFC President Dana White was also at the briefing on Monday, after the president put out a post over the weekend joking that he would be the next press secretary.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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