Newsom AG Sued Over Law Declaring California a ‘Sanctuary State’ for Transgender Minors

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is being sued over a newly-enacted law that declared California a “sanctuary state” for minors who want to obtain irreversible “gender-affirming” health care.

Our Watch, a California-based parental rights nonprofit, filed the lawsuit in federal court against California Attorney General Rob Bonta (via Fox News Digital):

The filing, to be submitted by Advocates for Faith and Freedom, demands a jury trial regarding Senate Bill 107, which Newsom signed into law in September. It also seeks injunctive relief, a judicial declaration that the law is unconstitutional, as well as the recovery of attorney fees. "California recently passed Senate Bill ('SB') 107, which violates the right of every parent in every state to direct the upbringing and care of their child," according to a copy of the filing obtained by Fox News Digital. "SB 107 allows minors to obtain gender transition procedures like harmful puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries without parental consent, while denying parents access to their child’s medical information. The bill also allows California to exercise ‘emergency jurisdiction’ over minors seeking gender dysphoria treatment." The lawsuit contends that "SB 107 interferes with the parents right to control the important medical decisions of their children. Parents, not the government, are best suited to decide whether their child should undergo a life-altering and irreversible surgery that seeks to change the sex of the child." Our Watch, led by Pastor Tim Thompson, argues the law violates the U.S. Constitution protections under the First and 14th Amendments because it "allows the ‘taking of the child’ away from his or her parents to California to obtain gender transition procedures."

Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old who de-transitioned after undergoing a double mastectomy at age 15 spoke out in support of the lawsuit.

“As someone who has been harmed by these policies it is imperative that we challenge SB 107 because it will allow vulnerable children from other states to undergo life altering and harmful surgeries and drugs,” she said.

In November, Townhall reported, Cole announced that she would sue the organizations and the doctors who facilitated her “gender-affirming” treatment from the time she was 13 to 17 years old. Cole began experiencing gender dysphoria at age 9.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice,” Cole said of the lawsuit on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”