Hershey’s Women’s Day Campaign Faces Backlash for Including a Biological Male

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 03, 2023 1:15 PM
Charlie Riedel

Candy company Hershey’s faces backlash after it unveiled female-themed chocolate bars promoted by a biological male who identifies as a woman in honor of International Women’s Day. 

In the ad, Fae Johnstone, a transgender “2SLGBTQUIA+ advocate,” can be seen posing with a limited edition Hershey bar that says “her for she.” 

“My name is Fae Johnstone, I’m the executive director of Wisdom2Action. We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves.”

The ad concluded with a message stating, “See the women changing how we see the future” and encourage users to look up Hershey’s Canada on social media. 

According to Fox News, the candy bars feature the faces of five women selected to represent the International Women’s Day campaign. This year, Johnstone is one of them. 

"This year's HER for SHE initiative spotlights five Canadian women … Autumn Peltier, Indigenous Rights and Water Activist; Fae Johnstone, 2SLGBTQIA+ Advocate; Rita Audi, Gender and Education Equality Activist; Naila Moloo, Climate Tech Researcher; and Kélicia Massala, founder of Girl Up Québec,” a press release from the company reportedly said.

On Twitter, Johnstone said he was featured with four “sisters” in the campaign. 

After the ad was released, the Twitter hashtag #BoycottHersheys began to spread. Last year, a similar backlash occurred with makeup company Ulta, which Townhall covered. This occurred because the makeup retailer invited a biological male who identifies as a woman to talk about “all things girlhood” on its podcast hosted by a biological male who identifies as “gender-fluid.”

In a statement shared on Instagram, Hershey’s Canada said that its International Women’s Day campaign is meant to be “inclusive.” 

“We value togetherness and recognize the strength created by diversity,” the statement said. “Over the past three years, our Women’s History Month programming has been an inclusive celebration of women and their impact. We appreciate the countless people and meaningful partnerships behind these efforts.” 


Political commentator Matt Walsh said that Johnstone has a history of being a “vile, woman-hating extremist.” 

In one of Johnstone’s tweets, Walsh pointed out, Johnstone said that Isla Bryson, a “transgender” prisoner in the United Kingdom who was found guilty of raping women, should be allowed to live in a women’s prison. As Townhall covered, Bryson was moved from a female prison to a male prison following intense backlash.

In a tweet, Johnstone equated removing Bryson from a women’s prison to “segregation” and that “the idea that trans women are a threat to cis women” is what “hurts.” 

“Also, abolish prisons. Lol,” Johnstone added.

Not to mention, Johnstone promotes stripping parents of their right to know what their children are being taught in school and about their child’s gender identity. 

“Parents do not have absolute rights over their children,” he wrote, adding that people should “work with school boards to establish and implement best practices + ensure all students learn about accepting trans people.”

