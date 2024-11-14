Another Teacher Embroiled In a Scandal Over Trump's Win

Parents are demanding that a teacher be fired after he exploded in a fit of rage over President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

A Moreno Valley Unified School District board meeting turned into chaos when a group of parents called for AP history teacher Maximiliano Perez to be removed from his position after he was accused of making racist remarks about Trump supporters. According to an audio recording, the teacher told students that non-White people who voted for Trump wished they were White.

“God, they want to be White so bad,” Perez reportedly said, also calling Trump a “rapist, draft dodging coward.”

“This s–t is not a f–king game!” He continued. “Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not. Which is a good thing, but has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler’s ideas? Yes.”

The teacher was placed on administrative leave, but the parents said the school district didn’t go far enough.

“I say you strip him. He can’t work for the schools anymore,” one parent said, while another said that the teacher told students “things on the audio that should’ve never been said.”

Perez accused Trump of taking the win away from Vice President Kamala Harris because she has a “vagina and a uterus” and “melanin.”

“He used profane language, and it’s just unacceptable,” the parents said.

“It is time that the school district stops tolerating hate speech in class; there should be zero tolerance for hate speech,” another said.

The teacher said he hates Latino men who “oppress the women in their family, their own daughters” at school, which made up 75 percent of the school district’s population.

Meanwhile, another California teacher is embattled in a scandal after she left the classroom because a student was wearing a "Make America Great Again” shirt. The teacher reportedly said that it isn’t fair for students to be allowed to express their political choices and school staff are not.

Trump’s second win has caused some of the worst liberal meltdowns the country has seen since he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. Many woke celebrities have threatened to leave the U.S. despite the nation will be better off now than it has been in the past four years.