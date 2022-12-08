Former Navy SEAL Who Became Transgender Announces De-Transition

A former Navy SEAL who spent almost ten years living as a transgender women has now de-transitioned and is warning others about the dangers of the pro-transgender movement.

Chris Beck served in the Navy SEALS for over two decades through 13 deployments. This included experience on special operations teams including SEAL Team Six. Throughout his career, he earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and 50 other ribbons and medals, according to his public speaking profile.

In 2013, Beck appeared on CNN where he shared that he had become a transgender women going by the name “Kristin.” Now, Beck claims that he was used by a Veterans Affairs doctor and other activists to push and “normalize” the radical transgender agenda.

In an interview with political commentator Robby Starbuck, Beck said that he was prescribed “gender-affirming” hormones to live as a woman after a one-hour session with a Veterans Affairs doctor.

And, Beck’s appearance with Anderson Cooper on CNN where he announced his transition was “propaganda,” he said, adding that it “destroyed” his life. In 2013, Beck also released a book titled “Warrior Princess: A U.S. Navy SEAL’s Journey to Coming Out Transgender.”

"Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not believe a word of it," Beck told Starbuck, adding that transgender activists are now pushing this agenda on children. Townhall covered how Vanderbilt University Medical Center was exposed for providing transgender care for children because it’s profitable.

"Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I'm not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help," he explained.

This week, Townhall covered how a 32-year-old former “non-binary” woman announced that she will sue the medical professionals who performed her irreversible double mastectomy surgery on her two years ago.

The woman, Camille Kiefel, had her breasts removed in 2020 to align with her chosen “gender identity” after two Zoom meetings with doctors, according to the New York Post. The doctors reportedly did not look into her mental health issues and greenlighted her surgery after two Zoom meetings, one that lasted 40 minutes and one that lasted an hour. She had her breasts removed Aug. 28 and experienced complications soon after.

“I was so dysfunctional, and I just wanted something that was going to help me,” she told The Post. “I thought I would be happier.”

Last month, Townhall reported how Chloe Cole, an 18-year-old de-transitioner, announced that she would sue the medical professionals who performed her double mastectomy procedure when she was still a minor.

“My teenage life has been the culmination of excruciating pain, regret, and, most importantly, injustice,” Cole said when she announced her lawsuit. “It is impossible for me to recoup what I have lost, but I will ensure no child will be harmed at the hands of these liars and mutilators. I am suing these monsters.”

Similar to Kiefel, Cole is still experiencing complications from her surgery from over a year ago.

“The top layer of skin is not really healing over. It emits this fluid constantly, so I have to wear non-adhesive bandages over them all the time," she told Catholic News Agency in an interview.