Illegal Alien Said Something About Trump That Stunned This CNN Reporter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2024
President-elect Donald J. Trump promises that mass deportations are coming. He has the mandate to push for it and will face no blowback except within the press and white progressive circles. Even a majority of Hispanic voters support this policy, as the border situation has spiraled out of control. Yet, you’d think that illegal aliens would be trembling with fear and packing their bags before January 20th. Some are, but then there are these folks who don’t fear deportation, and even if it did happen, it wouldn’t shake their support for Donald Trump.

Yeah, CNN found an illegal alien who supported Trump in 2024. It shows how bad of a candidate Kamala Harris was; even the people who shouldn’t be here knew she wasn’t right for the job.  What a time to be alive. The response left this CNN reporter stunned:

He wouldn’t change his mind about Trump because his policies are better for his family. The liberal mind cannot comprehend. And I’m sure a lot of racist responses would be directed at this man from wealthy, college-educated whites who take every issue to eleven and don’t know how to talk to people.  

Even the illegal aliens are for Trump because of the economy, but also law and order. Despite what liberals may think of these people, even the illegal alien population knows about the inner machinations of what happens at the border. Over 300,000 children are missing, thanks to Biden's border disaster. They also are aware of the Latin American gangs taking over apartment complexes; no one supports this except for affluent white progressives in urban America.

Could This Be the Real Reason Why Trump Nominated Matt Gaetz As Attorney General? Matt Vespa
Still, Kamala couldn't even break through with illegal aliens. Not that it would've mattered, though in some states there were illegals on the voter registration rolls, but still; it's another sign of a disastrous candidacy. 

