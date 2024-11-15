Did the GOP Senate Leader Say Recess Appointments Are on the Table for...
What the 2024 Election Exposed About the Dems' Plan to Turn Texas Blue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 15, 2024
Years ago, it would have seemed implausible that the Republican Party would shatter the Democrats’ blue wall twice in less than 10 years. Only a candidate like Donald J. Trump could make that happen. Taking Pennsylvania was also that political unicorn that was never to be for Republicans until Trump arrived. He’s transformed the GOP into a multiracial working-class party. Liberals who can’t see that are either stupid or detached from reality. 

For Democrats, their strategy to deliver the death blow to Republicans was to flip Texas. How long have we heard that Texas is turning blue war cries? There are too many to count, and with each election cycle, it’s becoming increasingly more embarrassing for liberals to say. It’s not happening. It’s also not a death blow since Ohio and Florida are no longer swing states. 

The 2024 election exposed that this plan to flip Texas was dead and obliterated. It’s redder now than it was 10 years ago. The reason: the Hispanic-majority border counties swung heavily for Mr. Trump. You saw that trend in 2020, where Trump nearly quintupled his support in these areas. With the border out of control and Democrats uninterested in addressing the immigration crisis they caused, it’s one of the many reasons why these counties hopped on the MAGA train. 

Democrats likely didn’t expect this shift—no one did. But it has thoroughly obliterated their plans to change the dynamics of the state regarding national elections.

