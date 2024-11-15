What the 2024 Election Exposed About the Dems' Plan to Turn Texas Blue

Years ago, it would have seemed implausible that the Republican Party would shatter the Democrats’ blue wall twice in less than 10 years. Only a candidate like Donald J. Trump could make that happen. Taking Pennsylvania was also that political unicorn that was never to be for Republicans until Trump arrived. He’s transformed the GOP into a multiracial working-class party. Liberals who can’t see that are either stupid or detached from reality.

For Democrats, their strategy to deliver the death blow to Republicans was to flip Texas. How long have we heard that Texas is turning blue war cries? There are too many to count, and with each election cycle, it’s becoming increasingly more embarrassing for liberals to say. It’s not happening. It’s also not a death blow since Ohio and Florida are no longer swing states.

Though Democrats have long hoped that Texas will turn blue, it’s actually redder in 2024 than it was almost a decade ago when President-elect Trump first ran for president. pic.twitter.com/ccV7f2muy5 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 8, 2024

The 2024 election exposed that this plan to flip Texas was dead and obliterated. It’s redder now than it was 10 years ago. The reason: the Hispanic-majority border counties swung heavily for Mr. Trump. You saw that trend in 2020, where Trump nearly quintupled his support in these areas. With the border out of control and Democrats uninterested in addressing the immigration crisis they caused, it’s one of the many reasons why these counties hopped on the MAGA train.

I can't stop looking at the Texas map.



Everything that Democrats have tried to build since 2008, completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/fv2HLlCylF — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 6, 2024

Just an absolutely unreal graphic showing Trump's gains in Texas-Mexico border counties since 2016. Starr County, population 65,920 and 97% Latino, shifted 75 PERCENTAGE POINTS in Trump's direction. https://t.co/VqI1MUPmiv pic.twitter.com/ghdu2yoAt8 — Matthew Watkins (@MWatkinsTrib) November 7, 2024

Democrats likely didn’t expect this shift—no one did. But it has thoroughly obliterated their plans to change the dynamics of the state regarding national elections.