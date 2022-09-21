New Report Shows Vanderbilt Is Providing Transgender Surgeries to Minors Because It’s Profitable

Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Sep 21, 2022 1:15 PM
New Report Shows Vanderbilt Is Providing Transgender Surgeries to Minors Because It’s Profitable

Source: AP Photo/Armando Franca

Update: 

Vanderbilt University Medical Center responded to Matt Walsh's report today, claiming that his posts "misrepresent" facts about its transgender clinic.

"We have been and will continue to be committed to providing family-centered care to all adolescents in compliance with state law and in line with professional practice standards and guidance established by medical specialty societies," it said.

Original:

This week, conservative political commentator Matt Walsh revealed that the transgender clinic at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is performing “gender-affirming” surgeries, among other things, on healthy minors. 

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Walsh stated that the clinic was opened in 2018 after Dr. Shayne Taylor said that trans health care is a “big money maker.”

Since Walsh’s post, Taylor’s bio on Vanderbilt’s website is no longer available to the public.

Apparently, some “woke” doctors at the medical center were concerned that there would be opposition to the transgender clinic. Walsh included that Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that staffers who expressed objections to the services provided at the center would face the consequences. 

In addition, the center created a “Trans Buddies” program where transgender people would attend appointments with trans patients to protect them against “misgendering.” Trans buddies are also available to “transgender” children.

Some services provided to children include “gender-affirming” hormones and puberty blockers. Then, VUMC will provide sex reassignment surgery to healthy adolescents. 

After Walsh’s team unveiled its report about VUMC's transgender clinic, it promptly deleted its entire webpage about these services. 

Following Walsh’s shocking Twitter thread, Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee called for an investigation of Vanderbilt’s pediatric transgender clinic.

“The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt University Medical Center raises serious moral, ethical and legal concerns,” Lee said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain. We have to protect Tennessee children, and this warrants a thorough investigation.”

This week, ex-trans teenager Chloe Cole spoke in Washington, D.C., about the harm of transitioning minors. Cole, as Townhall covered, decided she was transgender at age 12 and medically transitioned from ages 13 to 17, taking puberty blockers and testosterone. She underwent a double mastectomy at 15.

“Over the past decade, there has been as high as a 4,000 percent increase in children being referred to so-called gender clinics across the United States. I was one of these children,” Cole said. “My story is a cautionary tale.”

“People across the entire political spectrum who believe that this practice is morally wrong have been told that they are fascists or bigots for even questioning this atrocity. Others have been convinced by self-proclaimed ‘gender specialists’ that this is the only treatment that will not end in your child committing suicide. I believe Americans deserve to know the truth about this radical and perverse ideology marketed as necessary and life-saving health care," she added.

