Half of Americans Believe Biden Should Do More to Stop Illegal Immigration: Poll

Townhall covered this month how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, made headlines after sending an airplane of about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which has styled itself as a “sanctuary city.” Less than two days later, the migrants were shipped off to a military base on Cape Cod because Martha’s Vineyard residents claimed they couldn’t take care of them. However, Mia noted how the millionaires inhabiting the island had launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over this “humanitarian crisis.” And, some residents began turning on each other in private Facebook groups for not opening up their vacant vacation homes to the migrants.

As Mia pointed out, this served as an example of Democrats’ hypocritical mentality surrounding the border crisis. The Democrats on Martha’s Vineyard did not care about the border crisis until it affected them and wanted donations from outsiders to solve it. All this, while the crisis at the border is worsening under the Biden administration. A new poll found that a majority of Americans are aware of DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and many believe that these so-called “sanctuaries” have an obligation to provide for the migrants that are sent to them.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll published Friday found that 50 percent of Americans say President Biden should be doing more to stop illegal immigration into the United States.

In the findings, seven percent of respondents said that illegal immigration is the country’s top issue. This included 14 percent of Republicans, 2 percent of Democrats and 6 percent of Independents.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents said that Biden should be doing more to ensure that illegal immigrants at the southern border are treated “in a more humane way.” This includes 46 percent of Democrats and 32 percent of Republicans.

A majority, 59 percent, of respondents said they’ve heard “some” or “a lot” about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ® and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ® sending illegal immigrants to “sanctuary cities,” like New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Julio covered how Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent some of the migrants to a nearby town without giving any warning.

In the poll, a minority of respondents, 40 percent, say they oppose leaders of states transporting illegal immigrants to these “sanctuary cities.” Nearly half of respondents say that Democrats, such as those in Martha’s Vineyard, who complain about migrants are “hypocrites” and 43 percent said that these cities that have migrants transported to them are obligated to provide for them.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 21 to 22 and sampled 1,005 adults ages 18 and older. It included 449 Democrats, 361 Republicans and 123 Independents. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.