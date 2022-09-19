Mayor Adams Considering Legal Action Against States Sending Illegal Aliens to NYC

New York Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering legal action against Texas and other Republican-led states over their decision to send illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, a so-called “sanctuary city.”

Townhall has covered how Republican governors have sent illegal immigrants from the southern border to Democrat-led sanctuary cities, including Chicago, New York, and Washington D.C.

“We have this heavy influx [of immigrants], and that’s why our legal team is looking at what legal challenges we could do with Texas, as well as how do we properly ensure everyone receives the necessary services they deserve,” Adams said in an interview on Sunday, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported this month that Adams “welcomes” 200 migrants from El Paso, Texas, per day but still criticizes Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for sending immigrants on buses to the city. In addition, the City Hall said that at least 11,000 immigrants have arrived in NYC from the southern border. The majority are from Venezuela. More than 8,000 are reportedly living in city shelters.

Adams added that it’s “really inhumane” and claimed that the Republican governors are “using people during a difficult time as a political ploy.”

On MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” Adams added that he believes it is our “legal, moral responsibility or being a right-to-shelter city” and said that America should be a “sanctuary country.”

“This is a humanitarian crisis that was created by human hands,” Adams said, calling the governor's actions “inhumane” and “anti-American.”

“This is a country that has always allowed people to pursue the American dream,” he claimed.

Last week, Townhall reported about 50 illegal immigrants from Florida were sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Mia noted how the millionaires inhabiting the island launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over the “humanitarian crisis,” claiming they didn’t have enough housing for 50 migrants.

Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens. Most of those multi million dollar mansions are summer homes that are vacant most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants.



Time to walk the walk, Biden voters. pic.twitter.com/2OpC0UpSy8 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

Some Martha’s Vineyard residents reportedly turned on each other in Facebook groups for not opening up their vacant vacation homes to the migrants.

Within 48 hours of the immigrants arriving on the island, they were sent away to a military base on Cape Cod.

Martha’s Vineyard couldn’t handle 50 illegal immigrants for even 24 hours. They called in the buses and deported them from the island. But I thought left wingers loved diversity? Sad day. pic.twitter.com/qh324FrqZE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2022