4-Year-Old Comes Out As ‘Transgender’ at Pride Parade

A 4-year-old child came out as “transgender” at a pride parade in Vancouver, Canada late last week.

The 4-year-old, Charlie Danger Lloyd, was born a biological female but “expressed he was a boy” starting at age two, Lloyd’s mother, Alaina Bourrel told reporters, according to The New York Post.

Bourrel, Charlie and Charlie’s grandmother attended the pride parade where they released a “gender reveal” confetti cannon to announce that Charlie identifies as a boy.

Now-viral footage and photos captured the moment young Charlie — with his grandmother by his side — released a confetti cannon that filled the area with blue smoke. “Once they closed the road, Charlie strutted out with Grammy and they faced the sidelines and after a short struggle, the cannon exploded with blue smoke and biodegradable confetti,” his mom Alaina Bourrel, 27, told South West News Service after her little boy ran into her arms. “Charlie jumped with joy as the crowd cheered him on. He couldn’t believe the love and support he was shown from the bystanders.”

The Post added that Bourrel said “he [Charlie] asked for a [gender reveal] re-do with his granny at the Vancouver Pride Parade.” She added they bought the smoke and confetti cannon and “tucked it away for this day.”

Beforehand, Charlie had stopped shopping in the girls section at stores and “wanted his hair cut short.”

“He wasn’t your typical little girl. He would play with other boys and the parents would say he was more of a boy than their own children,” Bourrel recalled, saying they didn’t think of anything until the end of 2021, when he didn’t want to shop in the girls section and wanted his hair cut short. “He refused to shop in the girl’s section, but was too nervous to shop in the boys,” she said. “After lots of expressing his feelings and emotions with me, he decided that he wanted a new wardrobe so we set out to find our new style.” About a month after buying his new wardrobe, Charlie was ready to get his hair cut. “We made an appointment with Lia at Big Bros Barbershop, a trans-owned and operated salon in East Vancouver,” his mom said. “After leaving the salon that afternoon, Charlie was a completely new child.”

Bourrel said Charlie is four months into “social transitioning.” This includes dressing as a boy and going by new pronouns.

“His choices were not questioned and he was congratulated and everyone began using new pronouns,” Bourrell said. “We are so lucky to have the circle that we do.”

Townhall covered in June how a new study estimated that about 1.6 million people in the United States identify as “transgender.” This figure included about 300,000 13 to 17 year olds.

Earlier this year, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott launched investigations into the parents of transgender minors for possible child abuse. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) told Townhall that sex-change procedures, puberty blockers and hormone therapy treatment are “abuse” under Texas law when performed on children.

“Family courts, family-law government agencies and the like must do their part to stop it,” Paxton told Townhall.

On “Transgender Day of Visibility” on March 31, the Biden administration released guidance promoting “gender-affirming” care for minors. A document released by the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Population Affairs claimed that “research demonstrates that gender-affirming care improves the mental health and overall well-being of gender diverse children and adolescents.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network, another branch of the HHS, released a parallel document called “Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care.”

“Providing gender-affirming care is neither child maltreatment nor malpractice,” the NCTSN guidance stated. "It may include evidence-based interventions such as puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones." It added that “gender-affirming care should not be used to deny care or separate families working to make the best decisions for the children’s well-being.”

This month, the Florida Medical Board is considering a proposal from the state’s Department of Health to block physicians from providing “gender-affirming” treatment to youth. In addition, it would require adults seeking this type of care to sign a consent form and wait 24 hours before beginning treatment.

“Only a minority of children who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria remain gender dysphoric as adults,” the proposal states. “There is a lack of quality evidence and certainly no conclusive research to support the medical transition of children to the opposite gender as a treatment for gender dysphoria.”

Last month, a 17-year-old girl who is detransitioning spoke out in support of seperate Florida policy that would prohibit Medicaid funds from covering “medical interventions” for those experiencing gender dysphoria.

The young woman, Chloe Cole, spoke at a public hearing about the policy. She explained how she decided she was transgender at age 12 and began transitioning. She underwent a double mastectomy at 15.

“I really didn’t understand all of the ramifications of any of the medical decisions that I was making,” Cole said during the hearing. “I was unknowingly physically cutting off my true self from my body, irreversibly and painfully.”

Cole told Fox News Digital that parents should not allow their children to transition.

"If you are considering transitioning, please wait until you are a fully developed adult," Cole told Fox. "Transitioning can damage your body and mind in ways that we may not fully understand."