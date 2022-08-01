Nearly 600 Men in Hollywood Sign Letter Demanding ‘Abortion Safety’ Protocols

Nearly 600 male Hollywood television creators and showrunners signed a letter this week to top film studios demanding that specific "abortion safety" protocols be put in place for pregnant employees in states where abortion is restricted. This comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The letter, which was obtained exclusively by Variety, is a follow-up to a letter spearheaded last week by about 400 female TV creators and showrunners.

While the original letter names Netflix specifically, Variety noted that it was also sent to Disney, Warner Bros., Discovery, Paramount, Apple, NBC Universal, Amazon, Lionsgate and AMC.

The men who signed the letter noted that they did so “in solidarity with our female, trans & non-binary” colleagues.

WE, THE UNDERSIGNED, STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH OUR FEMALE, TRANS & NON-BINARY SHOWRUNNER COLLEAGUES In demanding a coordinated and timely response from our employers regarding the imminent workplace-safety crisis created by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion access doesn’t only affect people who can become pregnant. It affects us all.

The letter sent last week from over 400 female showrunners says that they have “grave concerns” about protections for those who work in “anti-abortion states.” It demands that the companies publish procedures and provide a subsidy for pregnant employees to travel to different states to obtain an abortion. In addition, it asks the companies to halt all donations to candidates and political action committees that are pro-life.

The letter also claims that the treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is an abortion. Spencer covered last month how Planned Parenthood recently deleted from its website that “treating an ectopic pregnancy isn’t the same thing as getting an abortion” because “abortion is a medical procedure that when done safely, ends a pregnancy that’s in your uterus. Ectopic pregnancies are unsafely outside of your uterus (usually in the fallopian tubes), and are removed with a medicine called methotrexate or through a laparoscopic surgical procedure."

The letter demands a response from Netflix, specifically, about their updated "abortion safety" policies.

We, the undersigned, are 411 show creators, showrunners and head writers who currently work across every network and streaming platform in the industry today, including those controlled by Netflix. We have grave concerns about the lack of specific production protocols in place to protect those at work for Netflix in anti-abortion states. It is unacceptable to ask any person to choose between their human rights and their employment. This situation raises basic matters of equality, health, and safety in the workplace. Many of us would not have the careers and families we have today if we had not been granted the freedom to choose what was best for ourselves. We are committed, as a group, to protecting our fundamental human rights and those of our colleagues. Currently, any pregnant person working on one of your productions in states that have criminalized abortion does so at great risk. It is important that Netflix understands these risks and has comprehensive solutions in place. The purpose of this letter is to review your current safety protocols and protections on this vital matter to determine whether or not we will continue to work in these high risk environments. Within ten business days of today we require review of your current abortion safety plan detailing Netflix’s policies and processes to ensure our safety, protect our health and defend our human rights. We expect that the specifics of your current plan address this emergency in full, including but not limited to: – Published policies and procedures to provide an abortion travel subsidy for employees of your productions including specific information on how the employee’s medical privacy will be safeguarded. – Protocols outlining the scope of medical care for employees of your productions, including ectopic pregnancies and other pregnancy complications that require medical treatment via abortion while working for Netflix. – Policy regarding criminal and civil legal protection, including indemnification and defense against liability, for any member of a production who facilitates Netflix’s protocols or provides Netflix’s policy information and guidelines to an employee seeking an abortion. – Pledge to discontinue all political donations to anti-abortion candidates and political action committees immediately. As productions are currently in progress in states where abortion is illegal or pending criminalization, your immediate written response is required and expected within ten business days of July 28th, 2022. We also welcome the opportunity to review the written response with your company representatives for additional context should you wish. Our review will be conducted by the undersigned and our legal representatives.

Shortly after the overturn of Roe, Townhall covered how several Hollywood pro-abortion leftists expressed their pro-abortion views. "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin was protesting on a freeway in Los Angeles when she was shoved to the ground by police. Other singers made pro-abortion statements from the stage at Glastonbury Music Festival or took to Twitter to voice their frustration.