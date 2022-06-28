Unhinged Hollywood Leftists Totally Lose It Over Supreme Court Ruling

Hollywood leftists completely lost it following the news on Friday that the Supreme Court had overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Roe legalized abortion in all 50 states in 1973 and was overturned, along with abortion case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which was decided in 1992.

Not to anyone's surprise, countless celebrities voiced their anger about Roe being overturned. The first of many was pop singer P!nk, who wrote on Twitter that anyone who supports the Supreme Court's decision should "never f**king listen to my music again" and told them to "f**k right off."

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

P!nk then gave a shout out to singers Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, who protested the Supreme Court's decision at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England, in an expletive-filled rant and song.

"Thank you Olivia and Lily," P!nk wrote.

Thank you Olivia and Lily https://t.co/UHcUw9nWTZ — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022

She droned on that her dad, "an old white guy, with a big heart that fought for this country" and voted for Trump, was pro-abortion. She added that her husband supports gun rights and believes in abortion rights. She claimed that "real patriots" support abortion.

I love my dad, he was an old white guy too, with a big heart that fought for this country. He believed that women should have the right to choose. He was also a republican who voted for Trump. I’m married to an old white guy (sorry @hartluck ) who believes in gun rights and that https://t.co/fqErWlASlA — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

(Cont’d) that a woman should have the right to choose. Real patriots believe In Freedom. I am only speaking to the other ones- that ones that want to control everyone and everything and spit hatred at any woman that scares them or disagree. I appreciate your post. ?????? https://t.co/fqErWlASlA — P!nk (@Pink) June 27, 2022

As P!nk pointed out, Rodrigo and Allen utilized their platform at Glastonbury to speak out against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

As Rodrigo and Allen shared the stage, Rodrigo said she was "devastated and terrified" and continued the pro-abortion lobby's fear-mongering saying that "so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

Allen began flipping the middle finger to the audience.

"I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who've showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s**t about freedom," Rodrigo continued. "This song goes out to the justices. Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!"

The two singers then sang Allen's song called "F**k You."

Olivia Rodrigo sings “Fu*k You” to Supreme Court at Glastonbury in England, and the crowd joins in. Rodrigo: “This song is for Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh. We hate you! Like fu*k you! All these old motherf*ckers trying to tell us what to do with our bodies.” pic.twitter.com/UUrPI7Bi7d — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 26, 2022

Last summer, Rodrigo visited President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci at White House to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. In a video shared by the Biden administration, Rodrigo and Fauci read messages to the camera from Twitter users fawning over them.

Rodrigo and Allen weren't alone in their pro-abortion propaganda at Glastonbury.

Megan Pete, better known as "Megan Thee Stallion," a Texas native, said she wanted to "take a second to call out these stupid a** men" who are restricting abortion. Maybe she didn't pick up on the fact that a Supreme Court of all men decided Roe and that a Court with three women overturned it.

"Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all know that's my home state," she added. The Texas legislature passed a trigger law in the state after Roe fell.

Pete is one of the artists behind the song "WAP" and the song "Plan B," where she raps about taking Plan B pills "cause I ain't planned to be stuck with you."

"I want to have it on the record that the motherf***king hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bulls**t that y'all campaigning for," she continued during her set.

"My body, my motherf**king choice," she yelled. "I need everybody in the audience right now to say 'my body my motherf**king choice.'"

She then told the audience to flip the middle finger and said they would "dedicate this s**t to these motherf**kers."

Megan Thee Stallion gets crowd of thousands at the Glastonbury Festival to scream “my body, my motherfuckin’ choice” pic.twitter.com/GDNuHK1uUy — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2022

Pop singer Lorde, from New Zealand, delivered a pro-abortion speech during her Glastonbury set that concluded with "f**k the Supreme Court."

"Welcome to sadness," she said in her monologue. "The temperature is unbearable until you face it. You wanna know a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.'

"F**k the Supreme Court," she muttered at the end.

Singer and musician Phoebe Bridgers also stated, "f**k the Supreme Court," during her set.

"Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say f**k the Supreme Court on three?" she shouted at the audience. "F**k that s**t. F**k America. Like, f**k you."

"All these irrelevant, old motherf**kers trying to tell us what to do with our f**king bodies," she trailed off. I covered last fall how Bridgers had the Austin City Limits music festival donate to an abortion fund last fall when her show experienced technical difficulties. In May, I covered how she said her abortion was "easy" and "everyone should have that kind of access."

Singer Billie Eilish, who threw a fit on stage at Austin City Limits last fall over abortion rights, dedicated a song during her Glastonbury set called "Your Power" to the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe.

"Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment," she said.

At a stadium show in London, Green Day's frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he would renounce his American citizenship over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed he is “renouncing” his US citizenship at a concert in London, following the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/xLXgqlUz9J — TalkTV (@TalkTV) June 27, 2022

"F**king America. I'm f**king renouncing my citizenship," he shouted. He called America a "miserable excuse for a country."

"I'm not kidding," he added.

Stateside, at a concert in Arizona, singer Halsey, a mother of an infant son, delivered a lengthy monologue about abortion rights.

"If you don't like it [abortion rights], you can go home right now, I don't care," she said during her show. According to Twitter users who were at the concert, a good number of attendees took Halsey up on her statement and walked out.

In a tweet, Halsey noted that the show was held in an outdoor venue. She complained that there was "no door to hit them [her fans] on the way out."

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out ???? https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 — h (@halsey) June 28, 2022

In the streets of L.A., "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin was shoved to the ground by the LAPD during an abortion rights protest on a freeway.

WATCH: "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin is thrown to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest in Los Angeles. https://t.co/ZDwyCbWePr



?? Mike Ade / @bellikemike pic.twitter.com/1dtPODUx94 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2022

In an interview with Daily Pop after the incident. Sweetin claimed she didn't want to make it about her but about "women's rights and police brutality."

Selena Gomez, who has claimed time and time again that she "doesn't use" social media, wasted no time preaching to her 66 million Twitter followers on Friday that the Supreme Court "stripped away" a constitutional right to abortion. She also urged her followers to support abortion behemoth Planned Parenthood.

Please support @ppact- I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion. https://t.co/5hK6FGeGlA — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2022

Not to mention, Gomez's mother had her in 1992 when she was only 16 years old. Her mother chose life when she could have had an abortion.

Country singer Maren Morris, who contributed the song "All My Favorite People" to the pro-abortion movie "Unpregnant," told Rolling Stone after the ruling that she was grieving over the reversal of Roe. She explained how she planned everything in her two-year-old son's life before he was born.

"I hold my two-year-old son with tears streaming down my face because all my love and planning still wasn't enough to protect him from being born into a country who could do this to women," she said to RS. "Tomorrow, I will fight, but today I am grieving."