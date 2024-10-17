How Black Voters View Trump

The tide is changing and swinging in favor of former President Donald Trump.

With less than three weeks until the November election, Trump is gaining steam among some of the most critical demographics needed to win the White House. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found that the black vote is trending toward Trump— a stark difference from what Democrat candidates usually receive.

The survey found that just 77 percent of black voters suggest they would support Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia— ten percent below the usual support Democrat candidates in the state receive. Nine percent said Trump and 12 percent are undecided.

A New York Post survey found that Harris is lagging behind President Joe Biden’s support of black voters during this time during the 2020 election.

Black voters told Politico that they see Trump as the candidate who can “get the job done.”

“Trump’s a man of his word. What he says he’s gonna do, he does,” a first-time Trump voter told the outlet. “And everything is so high now — groceries high, clothes, everything, gas. And four years ago, it wasn’t that high. And so people see the difference in Kamala Harris and Trump, and they want some of what they had four years ago. And I do, too.”

But it isn’t just in rural Georgia that Harris has work to do. Back in the cities, too, Democrats are trying to build support among voters of color, as a small faction of them shift toward Trump. As part of what it describes as its largest operation in Georgia yet, the campaign has been hosting events like “Brothas and Brews” in Atlanta last week, while gathering Black farmers recently in Byromville. But for all the support Harris has in this state, Trump is still cutting into her margins — even with some voters who express reservations about him.

28-year-old voter Arthur Beauford told Politico that despite his family being “Democrat, all the way,” he has heard countless other young Black men refer to Trump as being “funny,”” entertaining,” and “brave.”

Beauford said that even though he isn’t the biggest fan of Trump, he plans to still vote for the GOP candidate over Harris any day. He said he believes Harris wasn’t qualified to be a California attorney general or a senator, let alone the POTUS, suggesting she “just seems to have been given everything.” On the contrary, he said he had been impressed by Trump’s business career.

Another black voter praised Trump’s “talented” job handling “diplomatic relations with other countries with mutual respect.”