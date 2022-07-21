Planned Parenthood Deleted Inconvenient Truth That Ectopic Pregnancy Treatment Is Not Abortion

Not known for transparency or honesty about what it does, Planned Parenthood has been caught again deleting information from its website that is inconvenient to its narrative in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.

Specifically, the pro-abortion organization that has scrambled to preserve its profitability after pro-life trigger laws went into effect in several states revised its information about what an abortion is and is not — and removed a medically accurate fact that undermined its current political messaging.

The stealth edit was noticed by the folks at Live Action who have worked to keep Planned Parenthood honest and ensure accurate information about abortion is readily available. As they reported on Thursday:

Planned Parenthood has freshly scrubbed its website in light of the media’s attempts to convince women that ectopic pregnancy treatments and other lifesaving procedures are actually abortions. Induced abortion, however, is the intentional killing of a human being before birth. What did Planned Parenthood purge? A sentence that read, “Treating an ectopic pregnancy isn’t the same thing as getting an abortion.” The clear distinction that abortion is not necessary to treat dangerous ectopic pregnancies was present on the Planned Parenthood website in 2020, 2021, and most of this year — even as late as July 14, 2022. Since the Supreme Court’s reversal of the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, media misinformation has spread like wildfire, muddling the true definition of abortion in the minds of the public.

Indeed the left's lies about abortion have been spreading fast and furious ever since the SCOTUS draft leaked and continued to escalate after the final opinion was handed down.

Here's what Planned Parenthood changed in its language about ectopic pregnancies in order to preserve the outrage mob's ability to continue lying about what restrictions on abortion mean for women:

Just days ago, Live Action News documented that Planned Parenthood’s website stated, “Treating an ectopic pregnancy isn’t the same thing as getting an abortion. Abortion is a medical procedure that when done safely, ends a pregnancy that’s in your uterus. Ectopic pregnancies are unsafely outside of your uterus (usually in the fallopian tubes), and are removed with a medicine called methotrexate or through a laparoscopic surgical procedure. The medical procedures for abortions are not the same as the medical procedures for an ectopic pregnancy.” Now, Planned Parenthood seems to have scrubbed the verbiage entirely. The website now states instead, “Ectopic pregnancies are unsafely outside of your uterus (usually in the fallopian tubes), and are removed with a medicine called methotrexate or through a laparoscopic surgical procedure. The medical procedures for terminating a pregnancy in the uterus are usually different from the medical procedures for terminating an ectopic pregnancy.”

The edit by Planned Parenthood is convenient not just for their own purposes, but also for Democrats who have had to conjure false narratives about what women in need of health care now face in states where there are pro-life laws limiting abortion. As is true, and as Planned Parenthood used to admit on its own site, treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is not the same as an abortion.

Despite lies from pro-abortion groups, treatment for ectopic pregnancy & miscarriage are NOT abortion, medically, morally or ethically.



Even @acog admits that abortion is “intervention to end a pregnancy so that it does not result in a live birth.”



Abortion is designed to kill. pic.twitter.com/QcNPn6F203 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 21, 2022

This isn't the first time Planned Parenthood has gotten caught by Live Action for stealth editing its website to remove statements that become inconvenient to its abortion business. In 2015, the group reported that Planned Parenthood had "scrubbed" the name of its founder — eugenicist (and noted racist) Margaret Sanger — from its activities and history.