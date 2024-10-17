Did You Catch Kamala's Awkward Pause When Bret Baier Asked This Question?

It is a Biden White House cover-up: endless officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, knew Joe was slipping and decided to hide that from the public until he blew up on stage with Donald Trump. That June debate proved an election killer for Joe Biden, who was quickly pushed out in July. What did Kamala know because she saw him every day during his mental decline? If she is willing to hide this, what else is she willing to cover up—and these are supposedly the ‘country over party’ people.

Baier asked the vice president about this point blank last night, and it was somewhat awkward. There was a pause, then a rambling answer about how Biden is in supreme control of his mental faculties. When pressed, Kamala got testy, saying that 'Joe Biden isn’t on the ballot—also, Donald Trump.'

"When did you first notice that Joe Biden’s mental faculties appeared diminished?"



HARRIS: *awkward pause* pic.twitter.com/I5TWVqZ42g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

When asked again if she had any concerns about Joe Biden’s mental health, Kamala replied, “I think the American people have a concern about Donald Trump.”

She can’t pivot. The script is the life jacket she clings to, like grim death, and it shows. One little wrinkle, and it’s a brutal ‘going through the motions’ exercise that only shows voters she lacks the intelligence to do the job. Also, Kamala, the American people aren’t concerned about Trump. As of now, he’s beating you.

Also, this was hilarious: