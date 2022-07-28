New Poll Shows Democrats’ Views on Pro-Abortion Protests Outside of Supreme Court Justices’ Homes

Townhall covered last week how several of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighbors told The Washington Post in interviews that they’ve had enough of the pro-abortion protesters in their neighborhood outside the home of Justice Kavanaugh.

One of Kavanaugh’s neighbors, who is pro-abortion, specifically said that she has “had enough” of the protests. Another neighbor who lives a few doors down from Kavanaugh, told The Post that “the vast majority of people here [Chevy Chase] are pro-choice,” and that “the very vast majority of people here think that these protesters have gotten out of control.”

A poll released this week showed that the majority of Democrats are tired of these kinds of protests outside the homes of the justices, and oppose the attacks on pregnancy centers from pro-abortion advocates.

Polling released this week by the Judicial Crisis Network shows Americans’ views on the ongoing pro-abortion protests occurring at the homes of Supreme Court justices in the aftermath of the court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

In the findings, the majority of respondents, 58 percent, agreed that Attorney General Merrick Garland should enforce the federal law that prohibits protest at the homes of SCOTUS justices. Democrats agreed by 11 points (50-39) and Independents agreed by 29 points (56-29).

In a follow up, 61 percent of registered voters agreed that these kinds of protests undermine our democracy. Democrats agreed by 13 points (52-39) and Independents agreed by 34 points (60-26).

Respondents were asked about their thoughts on the acts of vandalism against pregnancy centers that do not provide abortions. Townhall has covered how groups like Jane’s Revenge have targeted these types of pregnancy resource centers and, even spray-painting messages on the buildings saying things such as “if abortions aren’t safe, niether are you.”

Eighty-four percent of respondents agreed that those who engage in acts of vandalism and violence against pregnancy resource centers and churches should be prosecuted. This included 82 percent of Democrats. Similarly, 85 percent of Democrats said they believe these acts of violence and vandalism undermine our democracy.

Among Independents, 61 percent are less likely to vote for someone who refuses to speak out against candidates who do not speak out against violence against pregnancy centers.

"Americans overwhelmingly agree: Threats, protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices, vandalism, violence, and other intimidation tactics undermine our democracy,” JCN President Carrie Severino said. “From their unwillingness to enforce the law to their dangerous rhetoric, Democrats are putting the justices' lives at risk."

The survey was conducted from July 14 through 17 and included 1,600 registered voters. The margin of error of the survey was plus or minus 2.45 percent at the 95 percent confidence interval. The political affiliations of the respondents included 30 percent Republicans, 36 percent Democrats, and 34 percent Independents.