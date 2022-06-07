Pro-Abortion Activists Strip to Underwear and Protest During Church Service

Three pro-abortion activists stripped to their underwear and interrupted a church service in Texas on Sunday to protest the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The protesters took off their dresses and began shouting at the beginning of the service at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. Osteen continued to speak over the protesters and other congregants removed the protesters from the service.

A group of abortion rights activists interrupted the June 5th Sunday service at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, TX. The demonstrators stripped down to their underwear while chanting 'My body, my choice' and 'Overturn Roe, hell no!' pic.twitter.com/Lhj30ouds1 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 6, 2022

“My body, my choice,” the protesters from the organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights shouted.

“Overturn Roe? Hell no!” they added.

“The Christians are not afraid to bother us at health care clinics,” a protester said into a microphone outside. “So why the f*** wouldn’t we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from?”

Abortion activist Julianne D’Eredita defended the groups’ decision to protest during a church service. The group continued to protest outside in their undergarments.

“I know it seems very outrageous to do it in a church in a private space,” she said in an on-camera interview with local outlet KPRC 2. “However, the people who are enforcing these laws have no qualms about coming up to women in private spaces such as doctors’ offices and medical clinics to harass them and call them murderers.”

On Monday, a pro-abortion protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up around the United States Supreme Court.

“The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted ‘Overturn Roe? Hell no!’ as a group of anti-abortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including ‘Protection at Conception,’” Yahoo News reported.

Abortion rights protester locks neck to U.S. Supreme Court fence https://t.co/OBXqOKbOvz pic.twitter.com/wKP7iy9dxW — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) June 6, 2022

The protests come after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization showed the Justices poised to overturn Roe, which legalized abortion in all 50 states in 1973. The final opinion is expected this summer.