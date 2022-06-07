Abortion

Pro-Abortion Activists Strip to Underwear and Protest During Church Service

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2022 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pro-Abortion Activists Strip to Underwear and Protest During Church Service

Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

Three pro-abortion activists stripped to their underwear and interrupted a church service in Texas on Sunday to protest the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade. 

The protesters took off their dresses and began shouting at the beginning of the service at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. Osteen continued to speak over the protesters and other congregants removed the protesters from the service.

“My body, my choice,” the protesters from the organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights shouted. 

“Overturn Roe? Hell no!” they added.

“The Christians are not afraid to bother us at health care clinics,” a protester said into a microphone outside. “So why the f*** wouldn’t we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from?”

Abortion activist Julianne D’Eredita defended the groups’ decision to protest during a church service. The group continued to protest outside in their undergarments. 

“I know it seems very outrageous to do it in a church in a private space,” she said in an on-camera interview with local outlet KPRC 2. “However, the people who are enforcing these laws have no qualms about coming up to women in private spaces such as doctors’ offices and medical clinics to harass them and call them murderers.”

On Monday, a pro-abortion protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up around the United States Supreme Court. 

“The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted ‘Overturn Roe? Hell no!’ as a group of anti-abortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including ‘Protection at Conception,’” Yahoo News reported.

The protests come after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization showed the Justices poised to overturn Roe, which legalized abortion in all 50 states in 1973. The final opinion is expected this summer. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Do News or Get Canned: New CNN Boss 'Evaluating' Stelter, Acosta
Spencer Brown
Pro-Abortion Democratic Challenger Files for Recount in Runoff Against Pro-Life Incumbent
Madeline Leesman
Fox News Is Airing Tucker Carlson Instead of the J6 Committee — Cue the Liberal Tears
Julio Rosas

What to Watch in Tuesday's Primaries
Spencer Brown
Not 'Helpful': Senators Want Biden to Keep Out of Gun Talks
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Revealed: Biden Grants First 'Interview' in Four Months to Famous Democratic Strategist
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular