Whoopi Goldberg Goes After the NRA: ‘I Don’t Want All Your Guns, I Want That AR-15’

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg argued on Tuesday that the AR-15 style rifle should be banned. Her comments come after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last week left 19 children and two adults dead.

In her spiel, Goldberg also argued that AR-15 style rifles should be exempt from protections of the Second Amendment. She then went after the National Rifle Association (NRA) and said that Americans can keep their other “yeehaw guns,” but not their AR-15 rifles.

“There’s too much at stake here. Too many lives have been at stake and too many damn little kids,” Goldberg said. “I don’t care, NRA. You got to give that gun [AR-15] up. You can have your other ‘yeehaw’ guns, whatever you want. The AR-15-”

“Has to go,” Sunny Hostin chimed in

“-is not a hunting gun. It is not a gun where you’re gonna go out and shoot your dinner. This gun is meant to kill people. That’s what it’s for. And you can’t have it anymore,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg added that members of the NRA should attend the funerals of the elementary school students who lost their lives in the shooting.

“I want people who are part of the NRA to have to go to the funerals for these children,” she stated. “Also, I don’t want all your guns the way you don’t want to take away all my rights to abortion. I don’t want all your guns. I want that AR-15. I want it. And we’re going to vote it out so it’s going to not be acceptable.”

She later said that people can’t own an AR-15 because she’s “sick of it.”

Spencer reported last Tuesday how the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the death toll increased to 19 students and 21 teachers during an evil shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Townhall’s Julio Rosas spoke on Tucker Carlson’s program from Uvalde to share what he heard firsthand following the shooting. He shared that there were parents and relatives who did not know the location of their children in the aftermath of the shooting.