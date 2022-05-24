Texas Governor Confirms Multiple Fatalities at Uvalde Elementary School

Posted: May 24, 2022 4:45 PM
Texas Governor Confirms Multiple Fatalities at Uvalde Elementary School

Source: (AP Photo/April Castro)

A number of children were shot at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 14 children and one teacher were killed by an 18-year-old man who resided in the town. His name was Salvador Romas and he attended the local high school. The suspect reportedly had a domestic dispute at his home, where he shot multiple family members, before going to the school. Abbott detailed the suspect abandoned his vehicle before entering the school. The suspect was killed by law enforcement. Many children and adults are being treated at a local hospital. 

***Original post***

According to local reports, a suspect entered the school after a chase. Given Uvalde's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border, it is not uncommon for agents to be in the area. 

This is a developing and likely changing story. Local law enforcement are expected to hold a press conference within the hour. 

