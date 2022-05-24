Texas Governor Confirms Multiple Fatalities at Uvalde Elementary School

A number of children were shot at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon. Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed 14 children and one teacher were killed by an 18-year-old man who resided in the town. His name was Salvador Romas and he attended the local high school. The suspect reportedly had a domestic dispute at his home, where he shot multiple family members, before going to the school. Abbott detailed the suspect abandoned his vehicle before entering the school. The suspect was killed by law enforcement. Many children and adults are being treated at a local hospital.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

***Original post***

According to local reports, a suspect entered the school after a chase. Given Uvalde's proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border, it is not uncommon for agents to be in the area.

Spoke with a Uvalde business owner, a few blocks away from Robb Elementary. Said it was a chase with border patrol. Four shots fired then police fired back. Man ran to school and hid inside. He saw kids being evacuated out a window. Confirmed that shooter is in custody. — Michael Board (@MikeBoard1200) May 24, 2022

Out at the Willie de leon Community Center, parents can be seen visibly distraught as they are leaving with their children. Border patrol, ATF and other agencies are standing guard with body armor and rifles. #uvalde @ExpressNews pic.twitter.com/KTcqGXLOIy — Jacob Beltran (@JBfromSA) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks for the city of Uvalde. Pray for our families.



“Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” “Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”



Matthew 19:14 — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 24, 2022

BREAKING: There are multiple fatalities as a result of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, a law enforcement source tells me.

More details to come as we learn them and can confirm further info. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/yADSNh1Coc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022

#BREAKING Multiple children were shot & killed at an Elementary School in Uvalde, TX. Multiple LE sources tells me the shooter was a murder suspect, there was a bolo out for his truck— A pursuit ended near Robb Elementary—He ran into the school, started firing. Limited info. pic.twitter.com/AdVYsDoBem — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 24, 2022

This is a developing and likely changing story. Local law enforcement are expected to hold a press conference within the hour.