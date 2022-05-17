Baltimore Working to Become an Abortion ‘Sanctuary’ Following SCOTUS Leak

The Baltimore City Council unanimously approved a resolution this week to make the city a “sanctuary” for women seeking an abortion.

Local outlet WBFF noted that the resolution will establish a fund to support organizations that provide abortions. It was not specified how large the fund would end up being.

City Council member Zeke Cohen told WBFF that the resolution came as a response to a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showing the Justices overturning Roe v. Wade. Cohen said the minds of the Justices are “misguided.”

Cohen, who represents Southeast Baltimore, said the resolution was needed because of the recent leak of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion in the U.S. More than a dozen states are poise to ban abortion if the ruling is indeed overturned by the court. The new landscape could make Maryland a destination for out-of-state women seeking abortions. "We may not change the misguided minds of Supreme Court Justices, but we will not allow them to take away voice and choice here in Baltimore," Cohen said. Cohen said the resolution would allow the Baltimore women's health organizations to expand their capacity to provide services including abortions, transportation and lodging for people who could travel to Baltimore if Roe is overturned.

In Maryland last month, Democratic state lawmakers overrode GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto to allow non-physicians to perform abortions in the state. In addition, millions of state dollars will go towards funding an abortion training program for midwives, physician assistants, and other medical professionals.

In Hogan’s veto letter, he pointed out that the legislation “endangers the health and lives of women by allowing non-physicians to perform abortions.”

“These procedures are complex and can, and often do, result in significant medical complications that require the attention of a licensed physician. Licensed physicians have a level of education and training not received by other types of healthcare professionals. Unlike nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, physician assistants, and licensed certified midwives, physicians are uniquely qualified to perform these procedures and resolve any medical complications should they arise,” Hogan wrote.

In December, Townhall reported how abortion advocated in California unvieled a plan to also become an abortion “sanctuary” in the event Roe is overturned.

While states like Maryland, Colorado and California are working towards expanding abortion, states like South Dakota, Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Florida are creating and passing legislation that protects the unborn.