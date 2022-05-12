Newsom Will Offer Incentives to Companies Who Relocate to California From States With Pro-Life Laws

Pro-abortion Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) unveiled a proposal this week to offer incentives to businesses who relocate to California from states with pro-life laws.

A press release from the Governor’s office on Wednesday explained that the state is expecting an influx of people coming for “abortion care” if Roe v. Wade ends up overturned. Newsom’s proposal would “provide new investments in reproductive health facilities, remove barriers to services, help cover costs of uninsured patients,” among other things.

The proposal adds $57 million to a $68 million proposal announced in January to expand abortion care in The Golden State. $40 million will go towards grants for abortion clinics to offset costs for providing care to people who do not have health care coverage for abortion. An additional $20 million will go towards subsidizing the cost of “abortion care” for “Covered California consumers.”

In addition, the Governor announced that he is proposing incentives for businesses to relocate to California from states with pro-life laws.

In addition to these critical investments, Governor Newsom is further investing in California’s values and growing the state’s inclusive economy by proposing incentive opportunities for businesses to relocate to California or grow jobs and their economic footprint here from states with anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ laws. By updating existing business incentive programs to provide additional consideration for companies leaving states that have enacted restrictions on reproductive rights and anti-LGBTQ+ laws, Governor Newsom is welcoming companies that share California’s values and doubling down on the diversity that makes our economy a global leader.

Newsom's proposal comes a week after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court showed that the Justices will overturn Roe, which legalized abortion in all 50 states in 1973.

Townhall reported late last year that the California Abortion Council outlined the state's plans to accommodate more out-of-state patients. In an interview with the Associated Press, Newsom said he wants to boost the state's "abortion infrastructure."

On the other hand, states like South Dakota, Idaho, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and Florida have passed laws intended to protect unborn lives. Other states, like Arkansas and North Dakota, have "trigger laws" in places to restrict abortion in the event Roe is overturned.