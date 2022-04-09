Abortion

Pro-Abortion Kentucky Gov. Beshear Vetoes 15-Week Abortion Ban

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 09, 2022 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pro-Abortion Kentucky Gov. Beshear Vetoes 15-Week Abortion Ban

Source: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a measure on Friday that would ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Several other states, such as ArizonaFlorida and Mississippi have created similar legislation. 

In his veto letter, Beshear said the legislation, House Bill 3, is “likely” unconstitutional and criticized it for not allowing exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest.

“Rape and incest are violent crimes. Victims of these crimes should have options, not be further scarred through a process that exposes them to more harm from their rapists or that treats them like offenders themselves,” the letter stated. 

“Furthermore, House Bill 3 is likely unconstitutional. Similar statutes in Texas and Louisiana have been ruled unconstitutional by the United States Supreme Court,” he argued in the letter.

Mississippi’s 15-week abortion is currently under review by the Supreme Court and could overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Twelve to 15 week abortion bans are mainstream in most European countries.

This week, Townhall also covered how Beshear vetoed a bill that would have prohibited biological male transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams at public and private schools in the state.

In his veto letter, Beshear said that a policy protecting the integrity of women’s sports is already enforced by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association because “the KHSAA has approached the issue of transgender sports participation with nuance, collabortaion and a sense of fairness that would allow transgender children the oppotunity to participate in sports without disturbing the competitive balance” and the “under the KHSAA policy a student-athlete cannot compete if they have an unfair advantage.”

In addition, Beshear noted that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana and Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah vetoed similar legislation because they were concerned it would instigate lawsuits.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race
Madeline Leesman
California City Officials Ban Business Travel to Texas and Florida Over LGBT Policies
Madeline Leesman
Alabama Gov. Ivey Signs Bill Banning ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Transgender Minors
Madeline Leesman
Disney Corporate President Says Gen Z Is 'Queerer' Than Past Generations, Urges Company to 'Get with It'
Landon Mion
Another Federal Official Has Tested Positive for COVID
Landon Mion
DeSantis Warns of a ‘Cold War’ Between Florida and Georgia if Stacey Abrams Becomes Governor
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular