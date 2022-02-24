Ukraine Begins to Sever Diplomatic Ties With Russia

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs began taking steps on Thursday to officially sever diplomatic ties to Russia.

According to a statement released by the MFA, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the ministry’s proposal to cut ties with Russia “in accordance with the norms established by international law” in response to Russia’s invasion into the country. The statement added that Ukraine and Russia will maintain consular functions.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has supported the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. At the request of the Head of State, Ukraine’s MFA has initiated the procedure to sever diplomatic relations in accordance with the norms established by international law. Our country took this step in response to acts of military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the invasion of Russian Armed Forces to destroy the Ukrainian state and the seizure by force of Ukrainian territories with the intent of establishing occupation control. We emphasize that the Russian offensive operation is an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the UN Charter, and the established norms and principles of international law. Ukraine announces that it is severing diplomatic relations with Russia but is maintaining consular functions, in accordance with Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations from 1963. We will continue to defend the rights and interests of Ukrainians in Russia, including Ukrainian political prisoners. The MFA also has recalled to Kyiv the Charge d’affaires of Ukraine in Russia, Vasyl Pokotylo, for consultations. The MFA has also commenced the evacuation of Ukraine’s Embassy in Moscow. Ukrainian Consulates on the territory of the Russian Federation are operating in their routine capacities for the time being.”

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Twitter that the government will arm any Ukrainian who wants to help defend the country in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion.

We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities. — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

On Thursday, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said that the EU would hit Russia with a package of sanctions.

“What we are facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country,” she explained.

“President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe” she added in the emergency statement. “For that, we will hold Russia accountable.”