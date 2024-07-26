Lawmakers Demand Wray Correct the Record
Tipsheet

Is Gavin Newsom's Latest PR Stunt a Way to Secure Himself a Seat In Kamala Harris' Cabinet?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 26, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is finally taking action against the state’s homelessness problem, which is one of many reasons residents have fled in droves. But is there a reason for the sudden change? 

You didn’t think Newsom finally decided to clean up California just because did you? No, his decision is probably based on the fact that he is eyeing a seat in Vice President Kamala Harris’ cabinet should she win the election. 

Newsom has been a significant player in the 2024 election cycle as he openly campaigned for President Joe Biden and stood as his surrogate. 

The same day Biden was forced out of the race, Newsom pledged his loyalty and support for Harris, calling her “tough, fearless,” and “tenacious.” 

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown (D) said he couldn’t “imagine President Harris not including Mr. Newsom in some aspect of her administration.” 

VP of Political Data Paul Mitchell echoed similar predictions, saying, “After 2026, I would expect him to be either placed in the administration or in a position to help nationally because that is a stage that I think he would be really well suited towards.” 

However, all anyone has to do is take one look at the condition of California and see what a Harris Administration with Newsom in it would have in store for the future of the U.S.

This brings me back to Newsom's latest plan to clean up California despite "trying" and failing many times.  

The Democrat governor issued an executive order this week directing state agencies to clear homeless camps, a move Republicans call a “PR stunt.” 

“I introduced a proposal earlier this year that would have provided even greater and more immediate solutions. While I am cautiously optimistic that the governor has finally taken note of the urgency of this problem, albeit many years later than needed, Californians deserve government for the people, not the PR hits,”  Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones (R-San Diego) said, referring to his proposal of Senate Bill 1011 in February. However, his bill was rejected by Democrats at the time. 

Newsom claimed that the Supreme Court made it so that cities are allowed to dismantle encampments after it overturned a lower-court ruling that restricted laws criminalizing behavior associated with being homeless, such as sleeping parks. 

“Big promises. No action. Blame locals. No press. Rinse and repeat," GOP Assembly Leader James Gallagher said in response. 

