BREAKING: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Has Begun

Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a "special military operation" in Ukraine as Wednesday turned into Thursday in Eastern Europe, even as the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting condemning Russia's aggression toward Ukraine.

Putin announces start of a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 24, 2022

Putin's televised remarks came just before 6:00 a.m. Moscow time and included a threat to the west — including the United States and NATO countries in Europe — that intervening on Ukraine's behalf would lead to a response from Russia with "consequences" that western countries "never have had before in your history."

In apparent warning to the United States and NATO, Putin says in televised speech announcing war: “A couple of words for those who would be tempted to intervene. Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

Videos have already begun to emerge from Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv that seem to show explosions lighting up the night sky. Explosions could also be heard in the background of news broadcasts from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

WATCH: Large explosions seen near Ukraine's Kharkiv after Putin declares war pic.twitter.com/pOnLsClXBs — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

As Katie reported here, Putin's announcement followed a passionate speech delivered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that called for peace.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted just before Putin's announcement that "The Russian invasion of Ukraine is now underway" and continued to share what he could about Putin's next steps.

In the hours to come #Russia will

-conduct strikes on air defense systems

-move to cut off #Kyiv from eastern #Ukraine

-move to cut off Ukraine’s military forces on the line of contact in the east to prevent them from falling back to defend Kyiv — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

The people of #Ukraine are tough people who will NEVER accept being ruled by #Putin



Men,women,children,the elderly,they are going to fight



And they are going to maim & kill alot of Russians — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

Russian aircraft are now en route to conduct additional targeted strikes on a number of key defense sites through all of #Ukraine — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

Putin's announcement came after Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt that he "can't put a date or an exact time on it" but "everything is in place for Russia to move forward."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that President Biden is staying updated on the situation unfolding in Ukraine as Americans' support for Biden's handling of Russia continues to wane.

@POTUS is closely monitoring the developments in Ukraine and he will continue receiving regular updates from Jake Sullivan, his National Security Advisor. He also spoke with his UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield before the UNSC meeting this evening. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 24, 2022

The latest from the White House Wednesday night was a statement from President Biden saying "the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight."

BIDEN STATEMENT ON INVASION OF UKRAINE: pic.twitter.com/RvEbxTNUXt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2022

But as Katie pointed out earlier on Twitter, it was then-Vice President Joe Biden who shamefully helped prevent Ukraine from becoming a NATO country:

Joe Biden helped keep Ukraine out of NATO as Vice President, saying they needed to work on their corruption while his family indulged the corruption and got rich. Now Russia is at the door and will slaughter innocent Ukrainians. How shameful. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 23, 2022

This is a breaking story and may be updated.