Ukrainian President Tells His People: Grab Weapons and Be Ready to Fight In City Squares

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Twitter the government will be giving weapons to any Ukrainian who wants to help defend the country as Russia has launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.

"We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday.

Zelenskyy further said sanctions on all Ukrainian citizens who are ready to defend the country will be lifted to bolster the military's manpower.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a "special military operation" in Ukraine early Thursday morning Moscow time. While Putin initially said the operation would mainly focus on the Donbas region, all major cities in Ukraine came under missile attacks as Russian forces appeared to target command and control centers.