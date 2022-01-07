Italy Mandating Residents Over 50 to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Italian government approved a measure mandating residents 50 and older to be vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Earlier that day, nearly 190,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the country consisting of 59 million people, CBS News reported. The measure mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 50 was unanimously approved by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s Cabinet.

“We want to put the brakes on the growth of the curve of contagion and push Italians who are still not vaccinated to do so,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi reportedly stated during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening.

CBS noted that the majority of Italy’s population, 78 percent, is fully vaccinated against the virus. About 36 percent have also received a booster shot.

“Draghi said the decision to require vaccination for older persons was taken out of concern that they are at more risk for hospitalization and ‘to reduce the pressure on hospitals and save lives,’” the report added.

So far, no announcement has been made on what penalty older, unvaccinated individuals may face. Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters Wednesday that anyone over 50 will be checked for a “super green pass” before they can enter their workplaces. A super green pass is proof that an individual is either fully vaccinated or has recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

This week, in France, President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with La Parisien newspaper that unvaccinated people are “no longer citizens” because they are “irresponsible.” Macron’s remarks were met by pushback from lawmakers as they worked to create legislation that would make it mandatory for people to show vaccination proof to enter indoor public spaces.

Last month, as I reported, it was revealed that French citizens 65 and older would have their health pass deactivated if they did not receive their COVID-19 booster shot. The health pass, which was introduced over the summer, makes full vaccination, recovery from a recent infection, or a negative COVID-19 test obligatory to visit a slew of indoor businesses.