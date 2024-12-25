WATCH: California's Harsher Criminal Penalties Are Working
Tipsheet

We Almost Had Another Friendly Fire Incident

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 25, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File

 It happened again and on the same night. There was a friendly fire incident in the Red Sea, where an F-18 fighter jet was shot down. Both pilots were able to eject and were recovered safely, which is the most important part of the story. Yet, apparently, there was another incident where a missile narrowly missed another fighter jet coming in for a landing on the USS Harry Truman. US Naval forces are conducting operations against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen (via Fox News): 

On the same night a U.S. Navy fighter jet was shot down over the Red Sea, a second jet nearly suffered the same fate. An F/A-18 Super Hornet – flying a few miles behind the Hornet that was shot down – was forced to take evasive maneuvers after a second surface-to-air missile was fired from the cruiser USS Gettysburg, narrowly missing the second jet by 100 feet while it prepared to land aboard the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, a source with knowledge of the incident tells Fox News. 

A Navy official confirmed that a second SM-2 missile was fired from USS Gettysburg, adding that the Navy is investigating whether that missile was targeting the second jet. 

The Navy is also looking into whether the USS Gettysburg switched off the guidance system on the second missile. The near shoot-down of a second U.S. Navy jet has not been previously reported.   

U.S. Central Command, responsible for leading airstrikes in the Middle East, including the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, said in a statement about the "friendly fire" incident earlier this week: "The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18, which was flying off the USS Harry S. Truman." 

The source said that is not correct. The F/A-18 Super Hornet was attempting to land aboard Truman when it was shot down after performing a midair refueling mission for jets carrying out airstrikes over Yemen, the source said.  

Two jets could’ve been hit by friendly fire. What is going on? Yet, while it’s great that no fatalities were reported, this is an incident you’d expect under Joe Biden’s military, which has been degraded and left to atrophy because we didn’t have a real president for four years.

