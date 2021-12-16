Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Haven’t Discussed the 2024 Election

In an interview published Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris said she has not given thought as to whether or not President Biden will run for reelection in 2024.

In the interview with the Wall Street Journal, Harris said that she and Biden have not discussed 2024 as they are in the middle of a pandemic and have not completed their first year in office.

“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without ambiguity: We do not talk about not have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” she said in the interview, which was conducted Wednesday.

“We’re building back up our economy, and we are re-establishing America’s role in the context of our allies and partners around the world,” she added.

When asked if she thinks Biden is going to run for reelection in 2024, Harris said, “I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it.”

The WSJ notes that both Biden and Harris are ending 2021 with less than favorable poll numbers. A recent WSJ poll, published Dec. 7, found that only 41 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance, with a majority, 57 percent disapproving. A separate Economist/YouGov survey found Harris’ approval rating at 39 percent, while 51 percent of voters had an unfavorable opinion of her.

“Harris has also faced scrutiny over recent staff departures, her management style and her political future,” the WSJ noted. “Asked if she planned to manage her office differently, she said in the interview that she valued her team’s work and would remain focused on policy issues.”

In November, Harris gave an interview with George Stephanopoulos where she said the 2024 presidential election was “absolutely not” being discussed at the White House.

“You’re not discussing 2024 yet?” Stephanopoulos inquired.

“Absolutely not,” Harris answered. “No.”

Days later, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters aboard Air Force One that Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

En route to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a reporter asked Psaki if she could confirm if Biden is running for reelection. This question came on the heels of reports that claimed Biden was telling White House staff that he was running again.

“Yes, that’s his intention,” Psaki responded, according to Fox News.