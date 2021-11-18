Harris Says that the White House is ‘Absolutely Not’ Discussing the 2024 Election

Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview on Thursday that the 2024 presidential election is “absolutely not” being discussed at the White House. Speculation regarding the 2024 presidential election has grown amid Biden and Harris’ taking approval rating numbers.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” Harris was asked directly if the White House is discussing 2024.

“Absolutely not,” she answered. “No.”

Asked whether Pres. Biden has told her whether he's going to seek reelection in 2024, VP Harris tells @GStephanopoulos they are focused on infrastructure, national security and other priorities.@GStephanopoulos: “So, you're not discussing 2024 yet?"@VP: “Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/B29CW0Verm — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021

In the interview, Harris pushed back on reports that she is being underutilized in her job, days after CNN published a story claiming that Harris’ office is riddled with “exasperation and dysfunction" and that the vice president is being "sidelined."

“Interviews with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers -- who spoke extensively to CNN -- reveal a complex reality inside the White House,” CNN’s article states.

“Many in the vice president's circle fume that she's not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined. The vice president herself has told several confidants she feels constrained in what she's able to do politically,” the article continues. “And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden's team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.”

In the interview, Stephanopoulos said that her close friends and allies have expressed frustration because “[Harris] can be more helpful than [she’s] been asked to be.”

“Do you share that frustration? What do you say to your friends who are frustrated?” Stephanopoulos inquired.

Harris responded by saying this week was a “good week” and that the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was a reflection of how the Biden administration is “getting things done.”

“We’re getting things done. We’re doing it together,” she stated. “I’m very very excited about the work that we have accomplished, but I am also absolutely, absolutely, clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do. And we’re going to get it done.”

.@VP Kamala Harris pushes back on reports she has not been effective in her role, telling @GStephanopoulos: “We're getting things done, and we're doing it together." https://t.co/Nh3u02dpDL pic.twitter.com/YvRENaTr18 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021

When asked further about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Harris described it as “historic” and emphasized that it will help Americans who live in areas that do not have affordable access to high-speed internet.

“It’s historic in nature. At least the biggest investment in infrastructure in a generation in America,” Harris said in the interview. “When we’re looking at an issue like internet, and access and affordability to high-speed internet, well, ask any parent who lives in rural America or lives in an area where, either, internet is not accessible or it’s not affordable. What we are doing is bringing internet to families understanding this is about their children’s education. It’s about the ability to run a small business.”

Pressed by @GStephanopoulos on Pres. Biden’s falling poll numbers, @VP Kamala Harris says infrastructure bill is "historic in nature" and will change Americans’ lives.



See more on @GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XyxFDuVOBE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021

Harris is scheduled to visit Columbus, Ohio on Friday, where she will “underscore how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans,” according to local outlet Fox 8.