White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024.

En route to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a reporter asked Psaki if she could confirm if Biden is running for reelection. This question came on the heels of reports that claimed Biden was telling White House staff that he was running again.

“Yes, that’s his intention,” Psaki responded, according to Fox News.

In a report published Saturday by The Washington Post, a Biden adviser, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the president “has told people privately that he plans to run and we will be ready for that.”

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in an interview with George Stephanopoulos where she was asked directly if the White House is discussing the 2024 election.

“Absolutely not,” she answered. “No.”

Asked whether Pres. Biden has told her whether he's going to seek reelection in 2024, VP Harris tells @GStephanopoulos they are focused on infrastructure, national security and other priorities.@GStephanopoulos: “So, you're not discussing 2024 yet?"@VP: “Absolutely not.” pic.twitter.com/B29CW0Verm — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 18, 2021

Biden, who turned 79 years old over the weekend, is the oldest person to serve as president. This month, former South Carolina governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview that political leaders who are of advanced age should undergo a “cognitive test” to be able to hold office.

“What I’ll tell you is, rather than making this about a person, we seriously need to have a conversation that if you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power – whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president – you should have some sort of cognitive test,” Haley said in the interview with Christian Broadcasting Network.

“Right now, let’s face it. We’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact,” Haley continued. “When it comes to that, this shouldn’t be partisan. We should seriously be looking at the ages of the people that are running our country and understand if that’s what we want.”