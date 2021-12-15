Poll Shows How Many Americans Want Trump to Run for Reelection in 2024

Last month, I covered how White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One that President Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024. This news came days after Vice President Kamala Harris told George Stephanopoulos in an on-air interview that the 2024 election was “absolutely not” being discussed at the White House yet. A new poll shows what percentage of Americans want Biden to run for reelection, and what amount of Americans want to see former President Trump run in 2024.

A new Politico-Morning Consult poll, released this week, shows that one-fourth of Americans, 25 percent, think Trump should “definitely” run for president in 2024. Fourteen percent said “probably,” 11 percent said “probably not,” 45 percent said “definitely not,” and 5 percent said they have no opinion on if he runs for president.

On the contrary, 18 percent said Biden should “definitely” run for reelection, 16 percent said “probably,” 15 percent said “probably not,” and 43 percent said Biden should “definitely not” run for president.

In the poll, which was conducted from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 40 percent of respondents said they identify as Democrats, 35 percent Republicans, 22 percent as Independent, and 3 percent said “something else.” The majority of respondents, 61 percent, said that things in the country are currently going on the “wrong track.” Thirty-nine percent said the country is going in the right direction.

As for Biden’s approval rating, 22 percent of respondents “strongly approve” of Biden, 23 percent “somewhat approve,” 12 percent “somewhat disapprove,” 39 percent “strongly disapprove,” and a mere 3 percent say they have no opinion on the matter.

Forty-two percent of respondents said that economic issues, like taxes, wages, jobs, spending, and employment, are the top set of issues on their mind. Fifteen percent of respondents said security issues like terrorism, foriegn policy, and border security are the issues most importnt to them. Eleven percent said “health care issues,” 6 percent said “women’s issues,” and 3 percent said “education issues.”

The poll included 1,998 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.