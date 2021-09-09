3 Vermont State Troopers Under Federal Investigation for Plotting to Create Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

An FBI investigation is underway after three Vermont State Troopers resigned following allegations of partaking in a plot to create and distribute fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

In a press release published by the Vermont State Police (VSP) on Tuesday, VSP confirmed that three troopers turned in resignation letters following allegations of taking part in the scheme. The VSP referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington and the FBI, who are currently investigating.

“The three former troopers are suspected of having varying roles in the creation of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, which may be a violation of federal law,” the press release reads. “The details surrounding this incident, reported to supervisors by other troopers, were immediately reported to federal law enforcement authorities.”

The three former troopers in question are Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski, and David Pfindel. According to the press release, Sommers and Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10 and Pfindel resigned on Sept. 3. Sommers and Witkowski’s resignations came one day after another trooper raised concerns to higher-ups about their conduct. Pfindel’s resignation followed an investigation conducted by the Department of Public Safety.

“The accusations in this case involve an extraordinary level of misconduct – a criminal violation of the law – and I could not be more upset and disappointed,” VSP Director Col. Matthew Birmingham said in a statement. “If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19.”

Birmingham continued, saying he’s “embarrassed that this situation has occurred” and that “it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police.” Since an investigation is underway, VSP is not able to provide any more details regarding the situation.

As we’ve previously reported, Vermont has the highest vaccination rate in the country. In June, the rate of eligible constituents in Vermont who’d received at least one dose of the vaccine surpassed 80 percent. As of today, according to the CDC, Vermont’s vaccination rate for those who’ve received one dose is almost 87 percent. 77 percent of eligible constituents have received both doses.