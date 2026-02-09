How This Small-Town Police Force Became a 'Criminal Organization'

The police department in Hanceville, Alabama, was so rife with corruption that the local government was forced to completely shut it down.

A months-long CNN investigation detailed how the small-town police force’s decline began after a dispatcher fatally overdosed in 2024. His death led to criminal charges for five officers, the dismissal of 58 felony cases, and a grand jury deciding the department had become “a criminal organization” and a “specific and ongoing threat to public safety.”

The investigation involved interviews with members of the community, former police officers, dispatchers, and city officials. In a town with a population of 3,000, many of these individuals were speaking publicly about the matter for the first time.

One woman, identified as Evelyn, told CNN that officers constantly harassed her over a family dispute. They kept her from entering her home and mocked her to the point that she became “the laughingstock” of the department. “I am terrified of these policemen,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one.

Residents packed city council meetings to express their concerns about the police force.

In a particularly disturbing example of the city government’s corruption, former evidence custodian Mark Hadder discussed how Mayor Jimmy Sawyer ordered the police to move evidence into a room with “a large hole in the wall.”

He told CNN he begged city officials to allow him to conduct an inventory, warning that “These cases could be dismissed” and that “an innocent person could be wrongfully convicted.”

Hadder’s words proved prophetic after the court threw out dozens of cases.

The problems began when dispatcher Christopher Michael Willingham, 49, was found unresponsive at his desk in August 2024. ABC News reported that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences found that Willingham died from using fentanyl, gabapentin, diazepam, amphetamine, carisoprodol, and methocarbamol.

As if this weren’t already troubling enough, it became even worse when the authorities realized that Willingham had access to the evidence room on his last shift. He worked in a department where confiscated drugs meant to be sent to the state lab mysteriously never arrived. People jokingly said people were calling 911 “trying to negotiate drug deals” and asking dispatchers to “get me something from the evidence locker.”

Once Alabama’s Bureau of Investigation and a grand jury began digging into the dispatcher’s death, they unearthed a widespread pattern of misconduct. Their findings prompted them to urge the city to abolish the entire department.

The grand jury indicted Chief Jason Marlin and four other officers for evidence tampering, drug distribution, and using their positions for personal gain. The investigation found that “there is a pervasive culture of corruption,” and that the department “has recently functioned more as a criminal organization than as a law enforcement agency,” according to The Associated Press.

The probe revealed that the evidence room was missing oxycodone pills, undocumented guns, and even a used rape kit discovered in a filing cabinet. This was the reason prosecutors dismissed 58 felony cases dating back to 2018.

Within weeks, the mayor placed the entire police force on leave. By March 2025, the city council voted unanimously to abolish the department and start over. This has put Hanceville in a position where they have to rely on an overstretched sheriff’s department while they rebuild their law enforcement agency.

