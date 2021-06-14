Vermont Lifts all COVID-19 Restrictions After Attaining 80 Percent Vaccination Rate

On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont declared that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state are lifted following a massive 80 percent vaccination rate among its eligible constituents.

This morning, Scott wrote on Twitter that he would make a special announcement regarding Vermont’s progress against coronavirus. This news followed a series of steadily declining statistics pertaining to coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations in Vermont.

Predictably, the announcement confirmed that coronavirus restrictions across the state were lifted today following a high vaccination rate; 80 percent. Vermont is the first state in the nation to reach this pinnacle. Scott took to Twitter to share the news.

Vermont has been a leader throughout this pandemic, and today, we're the first state to vaccinate 80% of its eligible population. Effective immediately, I'm lifting all remaining COVID restrictions. Our work continues, but Vermonters can be proud of what they've done. pic.twitter.com/9pRPcEmmxC — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) June 14, 2021

Several members of the government and media chimed in on Vermont reaching this threshold.

Vermont will announce this morning that it's hit the 80% vaccination rate and all Covid restrictions will be lifted—an incredible feat by the Biden White House, a GOP governor, a ton of caring scientists & public health officials, and a respectful, community-focused population. https://t.co/gWsFUgEq5p — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) June 14, 2021

It looks like today will be the day when VT tops 80% of everyone 12+ with at least one shot, the first state in the country to do it! https://t.co/Iw7DcaMe1L — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 13, 2021

I am so relieved that Vermont has reached the 80% vaccination-of-eligible mark! Things feel mostly normal although my son will still be wearing a mask indoors (and me with him for solidarity) because vermonters might be vaccinated but who knows what’s up with the tourists. — Zoe Keating (@zoecello) June 14, 2021

Currently, Vermont takes the lead in vaccination rates state-by-state. In order to reopen, 80% of its state’s population have obtained at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Scott’s reopening timeline, Vermont Forward, was shared regularly on his Twitter account to give the public updates and share progress regarding vaccination rates.

President Biden announced last month a goal to have 70 percent of all eligible adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. If vaccination rates climb across the country in the coming weeks, perhaps states with strict mandates will follow suit with Vermont.