Vermont Lifts all COVID-19 Restrictions After Attaining 80 Percent Vaccination Rate

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Vermont Lifts all COVID-19 Restrictions After Attaining 80 Percent Vaccination Rate

Source: AP Photo/Cheryl Senter

On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont declared that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in the state are lifted following a massive 80 percent vaccination rate among its eligible constituents.

This morning, Scott wrote on Twitter that he would make a special announcement regarding Vermont’s progress against coronavirus. This news followed a series of steadily declining statistics pertaining to coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations in Vermont.

Predictably, the announcement confirmed that coronavirus restrictions across the state were lifted today following a high vaccination rate; 80 percent. Vermont is the first state in the nation to reach this pinnacle. Scott took to Twitter to share the news.

Several members of the government and media chimed in on Vermont reaching this threshold.

Currently, Vermont takes the lead in vaccination rates state-by-state. In order to reopen, 80% of its state’s population have obtained at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Scott’s reopening timeline, Vermont Forward, was shared regularly on his Twitter account to give the public updates and share progress regarding vaccination rates.

President Biden announced last month a goal to have 70 percent of all eligible adults receive at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. If vaccination rates climb across the country in the coming weeks, perhaps states with strict mandates will follow suit with Vermont.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Never Trump CNN Commentator Gives Jeffrey Toobin a Helping Hand
Matt Vespa
GOP Senator Knows the Perfect Word to Replace Biden Administration’s ‘Birthing People’ Shenanigans
Matt Vespa
'No Explanation': Press Kept Out of Biden Meeting with Turkey's Erdogan
Spencer Brown
A NYT Columnist Called on Manchin to Lower the Filibuster Threshold. Could It Actually Happen?
Carson Swick
What Dr. Birx Allegedly Hinted About Trump and COVID Is Why the Experts No Longer Have Credibility
Matt Vespa
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder's Real Estate Spree Has Sparked a Little Civil War Within the Movement
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular