ICYMI: Planned Parenthood Sues Montana Over Abortion Laws

On Monday, abortion behemoth Planned Parenthood of Montana filed a lawsuit against the state to block four emerging laws that would restrict access to abortion statewide.

The laws, which are set to take effect October 1, would place a variety of restrictions on abortion access. HB 171 restricts access to mail-delivered medical abortion pills (known as telehealth), HB 140 requires abortion providers to ask patients if they’d like to see their ultrasound, HB 299 prohibits insurance plans that cover abortion from being sold through the federal exchange, and HB 136 places a sweeping ban on abortion after 20 weeks gestation.

The lawsuit, filed in the Yellowstone District Court, argues that the laws violate the state’s Constitution. This is the most pro-life legislation enacted in Montana in decades, as Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte is the first pro-life governor in the state since 2005.

This lawsuit comes in the midst of the anticipated Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court case, which could have a lasting effect on abortion laws across the country. The Court is scheduled to hear the case this fall. In recent months, several briefs have been filed by state attorneys general asking the Court to overturn landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Additionally, Montana follows the lead of several other states restricting access to abortion this year, including Texas. In Indiana, a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky backfired when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit upheld the state’s abortion laws, striking down the ruling from the federal District Court in favor of Planned Parenthood.

In May, shortly after Gianforte signed the Montana bills into law, he appeared on EWTN to speak on it. “I signed these bills into law because they’re going to save lives here in Montana,” Gianforte said in the interview. “We’re going to defend the most vulnerable and no one is more vulnerable than a child in the womb.”