Trump Heaps Praise on Netanyahu
Trump on Next Stages of His Peace Plan: 'I'm Not Worried'
The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends
Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Really Blame the GOP for the Schumer Shutdown?
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown...
Listen to Trump Absolutely Cook This Politico Reporter En Route to the Mideast
Did Bernie Sanders Just Rip Into the Woke Left?
So, New Jersey Is Under a State of Emergency...and Its Dem Governor Was...
Katie Porter: A California Karen for Governor?
Has Hamas Already Violated the Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement?
Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions.
VIP
Trump Didn't Receive the Nobel Peace Prize, but Netanyahu Nominated Him for Another...
After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas...
Iran's Regime Crushing Freedom to Prevent Another Uprising
Tipsheet

'The Nightmare Is Finally Over’ — Trump Hails Peace in Knesset Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 13, 2025 8:10 AM
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Israeli officials heaped effusive praise on President Trump ahead of his Knesset speech on Monday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling him “the greatest friend the State of Israel has ever had in the White House” as cheers of “Trump” broke out among attendees.  

Advertisement

Trump, for his part, delivered a powerful message of peace, strength, and hope as the war-torn region enters what he called a “historic dawn.”

But he first acknowledged the work to get to this point by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others.

As he was speaking about Witkoff, someone holding up a “Recognize Palestine” was promptly removed. 

Trump, who was speaking shortly after Hamas released all the remaining living Israeli hostages, then adopted a solemn tone, noting that the “cruelty of October 7th struck to the core of humanity itself” and said Americans join Israelis with “two everlasting vows—NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN.”

Now that Israel “has won all that can be won by force of arms,” Trump urged Israeli officials to “translate these victories…into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.” 

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

He also delivered a message to those “fomenting terrorism and extremism” in the region, saying they ought to realize that their “bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering, and failure.” Gazans, Trump continued, should get back to the basics, seeking “stability, safety, dignity, and economic development,” so their children will have a better life.

Trump, whose first administration brokered the Abraham Accords that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, emphasized that nations in the region who are “productive and responsible” shouldn’t be adversaries, but partners, “and eventually even friends.” He even extended an olive branch to Iran: “the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open.”

The president said those seeking to destroy the nation of Israel should understand one reality after the nation's response to Hamas's barbaric attack more than two years ago: “The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since October 7th should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure. The State of Israel is strong—and it will live and thrive forever.”

Advertisement

Trump closed by highlighting the enduring bonds between the U.S. and Israel. 

"From the very first day that modern Israel was founded, we have stood together through trial and setback, through victory and defeat, through glory and heartache," he said. 

"We have built industries together, we have made discoveries together, we have confronted evil together, we have waged war together, and perhaps most beautifully of all, we have made peace together," Trump continued. "And this week, against all odds, we have done the IMPOSSIBLE, and brought our hostages home."

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
A CBS News Host Cornered a Dem Senator on the Schumer Shutdown With a Simple Question Matt Vespa
Has Hamas Already Violated the Terms of the Ceasefire Agreement? Leah Barkoukis
Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions. Leah Barkoukis
Listen to Trump Absolutely Cook This Politico Reporter En Route to the Mideast Matt Vespa
Did Bernie Sanders Just Rip Into the Woke Left? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement