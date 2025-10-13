'The Nightmare Is Finally Over’ — Trump Hails Peace in Knesset Speech

Israeli officials heaped effusive praise on President Trump ahead of his Knesset speech on Monday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling him “the greatest friend the State of Israel has ever had in the White House” as cheers of “Trump” broke out among attendees.

Trump, for his part, delivered a powerful message of peace, strength, and hope as the war-torn region enters what he called a “historic dawn.”

But he first acknowledged the work to get to this point by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others.

As he was speaking about Witkoff, someone holding up a “Recognize Palestine” was promptly removed.

Trump, who was speaking shortly after Hamas released all the remaining living Israeli hostages, then adopted a solemn tone, noting that the “cruelty of October 7th struck to the core of humanity itself” and said Americans join Israelis with “two everlasting vows—NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN.”

Now that Israel “has won all that can be won by force of arms,” Trump urged Israeli officials to “translate these victories…into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

He also delivered a message to those “fomenting terrorism and extremism” in the region, saying they ought to realize that their “bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering, and failure.” Gazans, Trump continued, should get back to the basics, seeking “stability, safety, dignity, and economic development,” so their children will have a better life.

Trump, whose first administration brokered the Abraham Accords that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, emphasized that nations in the region who are “productive and responsible” shouldn’t be adversaries, but partners, “and eventually even friends.” He even extended an olive branch to Iran: “the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open.”

The president said those seeking to destroy the nation of Israel should understand one reality after the nation's response to Hamas's barbaric attack more than two years ago: “The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since October 7th should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure. The State of Israel is strong—and it will live and thrive forever.”

Trump closed by highlighting the enduring bonds between the U.S. and Israel.

"From the very first day that modern Israel was founded, we have stood together through trial and setback, through victory and defeat, through glory and heartache," he said.

"We have built industries together, we have made discoveries together, we have confronted evil together, we have waged war together, and perhaps most beautifully of all, we have made peace together," Trump continued. "And this week, against all odds, we have done the IMPOSSIBLE, and brought our hostages home."