After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas Captivity

In a development awaited by much of the world, the final 20 living hostages have been released after 738 days in Hamas captivity, the first phase of a broader peace agreement between the terror group and Israel.

The remains of 28 additional hostages are also expected to be transferred later Monday as part of the agreement, though the timing is uncertain.

The names of living hostages to be released:



Matan Angrist

Ziv Berman

Gali Berman

Elkana Bohbot

Rom Breslavski

Nimrod Cohen

Ariel Cunio

David Cunio

Evitar David

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Maxim Harkin

Eitan Horn

Segev Kalfon

Bar Kuperstein

Omri Miran

Eitan Mor

Yosef Haim Ohana

Alon Ohel… https://t.co/MnP8M4WOlo — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces said the hostages will be reunited with their families and receive medical care.

It’s official: There are no more living Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity. pic.twitter.com/qa1Lh4vhhv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

Their families have been updated by the responsible authorities that they are with our forces in the Gaza Strip and will quickly make their way to Israeli territory. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2025

The Government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages held by the enemy and will work to that effect relentlessly and with determination. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2025

Welcome back home! 🇮🇱🎗️ pic.twitter.com/2TZbmpArMq — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 13, 2025

MOMENT OF A LIFETIME 🎗️



Released hostage Bar Kuperstein reunited with his mother —

a tearful embrace after unthinkable days in captivity.



No words, only love. 🇮🇱

Stay connected, follow @MOSSADil. pic.twitter.com/ZeyRZr1bLI — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 13, 2025

Celebratory scenes unfolded across Israel on Monday, with displays of red, white, and blue seen throughout the country as Israelis expressed their gratitude to President Trump for helping secure the deal.

Cheers erupted at Israel’s Hostage Square as the release of seven hostages was announced on October 13.https://t.co/Fo1hrQnayp pic.twitter.com/VZiqtDhCH4 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 13, 2025

AS TRUMP FLIES IN 🇺🇸🇮🇱



As President Trump is expected to fly over Tel Aviv aboard Air Force One on his way to Israel —

this is the view awaiting him:

a massive “THANK YOU” spread across the sands of Tel Aviv beach, visible from the sky.



A message from the people of Israel —… pic.twitter.com/UYL34lsQY1 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 13, 2025

The largest American flag in the Middle East erected in Samaria region of Israel to celebrate ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s historic Knesset speech. He should be able to see it from the air… pic.twitter.com/83X0ZSX4TE — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) October 12, 2025

🇮🇱🇺🇸 Jerusalem, the Eternal Capital of the Jewish People is draped in red, white, and blue ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit.



A momentous occasion and, we hope, the start of a new chapter for Israel, Gaza, and the Middle East.



Thank you, President Trump.

God bless you,… pic.twitter.com/RvVW0V7QQB — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 12, 2025

In exchange for releasing both living and deceased hostages, Hamas demanded the release of 250 prisoners serving life sentences, along with more than 1,700 others detained following their October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

UPDATE: Hamas will reportedly only release four bodies on Monday.

Hamas has informed parties that only 4 out of 28 bodies of murdered hostages will be returned today. The families say that this is a "blatant violation of the agreement" and demand that mediators act "immediately to rectify this terrible injustice." — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 13, 2025