After 738 Days in Gaza, There Are No More Living Hostages in Hamas Captivity

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 13, 2025 6:15 AM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

In a development awaited by much of the world, the final 20 living hostages have been released after 738 days in Hamas captivity, the first phase of a broader peace agreement between the terror group and Israel.

The remains of 28 additional hostages are also expected to be transferred later Monday as part of the agreement, though the timing is uncertain.  

The Israel Defense Forces said the hostages will be reunited with their families and receive medical care. 

Celebratory scenes unfolded across Israel on Monday, with displays of red, white, and blue seen throughout the country as Israelis expressed their gratitude to President Trump for helping secure the deal.

In exchange for releasing both living and deceased hostages, Hamas demanded the release of 250 prisoners serving life sentences, along with more than 1,700 others detained following their October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

UPDATE: Hamas will reportedly only release four bodies on Monday. 

