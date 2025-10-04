VIP
Democrats Are Lying Again
The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart
CNN's Van Jones Reveals What Schumer Told Him Three Months Ago About Shutting...
AG Bondi to Appeal 'Woefully Insufficient' Sentence for Justice Kavanaugh's Would-be Assas...
No, NYT, We Don't Need to Feel Bad for These People
VIP
Scott Wiener: Accusations of Fascism Will Continue Until Conservatives Bend the Knee to...
Colorado Authorities Reopen Investigation Into Death of Hunter S. Thompson
Dirty Hospitals Are to Blame for Superbug Deaths
Hope Amid Chaos in Nigeria
The Train of Progress Must Not Be Derailed
Trump Ends the Green Scam — Now the Crying Caucus Is Out of...
Make Protecting Animals Great Again: The Trump Administration Is Ending Animal Cruelty
Hochu v. Mamdani: The Upcoming War Over NYC Tax Increases
More Government Control Over College Sports Is the Wrong Fix
Tipsheet

Maxwell House Coffee’s Temporary Rebrand Is Something Else

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 04, 2025 12:00 PM
Tony Gutierrez

After 133 years, Maxwell House coffee is undergoing a rebrand to “meet the needs of today’s consumer,” announcing a temporary name change to Maxwell Apartment.  

Advertisement

The update began Sept. 29—National Coffee Day—for a limited, “12-month lease” period.

“In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home,” said parent company Kraft Heinz. “As a real coffee for real people, with its 'Good To the Last Drop' legacy, the name change celebrates the same principle that guided Maxwell House for more than a century – smart choices add up and choosing Maxwell House means enjoying a quality cup of coffee without the cafe price tag. To celebrate, the brand is offering consumers even more value with a 12-month 'lease' of Maxwell Apartment, designed to stock up coffee lovers nationwide."

Consumers can spend $40 for a full year of the Maxwell Apartment coffee, saving more than $1,000 annually for those who would otherwise grab a daily cup of joe from a cafe.

While the product has already sold out, video unveiling the name and rebranded canisters was widely criticized.

"Maxwell House will always be affordable. But Maxwell House? In this economy? Introducing Maxwell Apartment, the same affordable coffee you love, now with an more affordable name," the ad says. 


“Two-thirds of American adults drink coffee every day, which can add up quickly, especially these days,” said Holly Ramsden, Head of Coffee, North America at the Kraft Heinz Company. “Maxwell House believes no one should have to go without great tasting coffee and Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste people know and love, at a value that celebrates all our fans are doing to make smart choices in their lives.”

Recommended

The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart Matt Vespa
CNN's Van Jones Reveals What Schumer Told Him Three Months Ago About Shutting Down the Government Matt Vespa
Colorado Authorities Reopen Investigation Into Death of Hunter S. Thompson Amy Curtis
DHS Is Doing Some Major Damage in Chicago Katie Pavlich
Has Anyone Asked the Archbishop If She Believes in God? Michael J. Hout
No, NYT, We Don't Need to Feel Bad for These People Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart Matt Vespa
Advertisement