Maxwell House Coffee’s Temporary Rebrand Is Something Else

After 133 years, Maxwell House coffee is undergoing a rebrand to “meet the needs of today’s consumer,” announcing a temporary name change to Maxwell Apartment.

Advertisement

The update began Sept. 29—National Coffee Day—for a limited, “12-month lease” period.

“In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home,” said parent company Kraft Heinz. “As a real coffee for real people, with its 'Good To the Last Drop' legacy, the name change celebrates the same principle that guided Maxwell House for more than a century – smart choices add up and choosing Maxwell House means enjoying a quality cup of coffee without the cafe price tag. To celebrate, the brand is offering consumers even more value with a 12-month 'lease' of Maxwell Apartment, designed to stock up coffee lovers nationwide."

Consumers can spend $40 for a full year of the Maxwell Apartment coffee, saving more than $1,000 annually for those who would otherwise grab a daily cup of joe from a cafe.

While the product has already sold out, video unveiling the name and rebranded canisters was widely criticized.

"Maxwell House will always be affordable. But Maxwell House? In this economy? Introducing Maxwell Apartment, the same affordable coffee you love, now with an more affordable name," the ad says.





“Two-thirds of American adults drink coffee every day, which can add up quickly, especially these days,” said Holly Ramsden, Head of Coffee, North America at the Kraft Heinz Company. “Maxwell House believes no one should have to go without great tasting coffee and Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste people know and love, at a value that celebrates all our fans are doing to make smart choices in their lives.”

This is absolutely the stupidest marketing move since Cracker Barrel. 133 years if brand recognition out the window.



It wasn't even named for a house, it was named for a hotel.



If I were a stockholder I'd ask for every executive involved to be fired.https://t.co/Ec01gDbPt4 — Mark Hennessey (@markinct) October 2, 2025

Maxwell House rebranding as “Maxwell Apartment” means even your coffee knows you’ll own nothing and be happy. pic.twitter.com/oGK6VpQcEw — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) October 2, 2025

No one can afford a house anymore, so after 133 years Maxwell House is changing the name of their coffee to "Maxwell Apartment". 😬



What a strange time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/GXAvCoNuqI — D. Dawg (@originalddawg) October 1, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.