Why JD Vance Went Scorched Earth on the Fake News Press Yesterday
Scott Bessent Proves He's an Utter Savage...and His Target This Time Was Kamala...
Did Hillary Have Another Deplorables Moment...While Trying to Say We Shouldn't Have Those...
Fired for His Faith: Timken’s Broken Promise and Blatant Retaliation
Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government...
Megyn Kelly Humiliates Student Who Tried to Blame Trump for Charlie Kirk’s Death
Questions Emerge Over America250 Direction and Leadership After Executive Director’s Remov...
DHS Shreds False Claim That ICE Agents Used 5-Year-Old Autistic Girl as Bait
Trump Admin Partners With Elon Musk’s xAI to Supercharge Government Operations
Patel Reveals What Was Written on Note Recovered From ICE Shooter
Republicans Rip Democrats' CR Demands As 'Unhinged'
The Escalator and Teleprompter Weren't the Only Issues Trump Had at the UN
VIP
If You Listen to This Singer, You May Want to See What She...
VIP
Democrats' Gubernatorial Nominee in New Jersey Smears Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

'The Trump Effect': White House Responds to New Economic Data

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 25, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, with a third estimate showing GDP increased at a 3.8 percent seasonally and inflation-adjusted annual rate, according to government data.

Advertisement

"The U.S. economy grew at a strong 3.8%—far better than the initial 3.3% estimate," the Commerce Department wrote on X. "Despite the media’s continued doubt and spin, the results are clear: President Trump’s pro-growth, America First policies are driving real success for American workers, businesses, and families."

The Bureau of Economic Analysis explained the increase in real GDP reflects a "decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending. These movements were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports." 

Recommended

Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Additional data released Thursday show durable goods orders in the month of August beat expectations, increasing by 2.9 percent.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.5 percent compared to the 2.8 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.

The unexpected surge by durable goods orders largely reflected a substantial rebound by orders for transportation equipment, which spike by 7.9 percent in August after plunging by 9.4 percent in July.

Orders for defense aircraft and parts skyrocketed by 50.1 in August after rising by 0.6 percent in July, while orders for non-defense aircraft and parts soared by 21.6 percent in August after plummeting by 31.5 percent in July. (Nasdaq)

"Thursday's positive economic indicators demonstrate America's small business backbone is strong and getting stronger," said Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz. "Economic growth in the second quarter was revised up to nearly 4%, and durable goods orders smashed expectations. These numbers reflect a robust underlying economy that is being powered by Republican tax cuts, including pro-growth provisions such as permanent 100% immediate expensing and the 20% small business deduction." 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Megyn Kelly Humiliates Student Who Tried to Blame Trump for Charlie Kirk’s Death Jeff Charles
Patel Reveals What Was Written on Note Recovered From ICE Shooter Leah Barkoukis
Questions Emerge Over America250 Direction and Leadership After Executive Director’s Removal Amy Curtis
The Phones Are Trying to Kill Us! Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement